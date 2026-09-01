Elon Musk's Bold Timeline: AI To Surpass Humans In All Digital Tasks By Next Year

Artificial intelligence could reach a point where it outperforms humans across virtually every digital task by the end of next year, according to Elon Musk.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief made the prediction on X while responding to Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch, who was discussing the rapid evolution of AI models and autonomous AI agents.

Musk said AI should be capable of doing anything digital at a superhuman level by the end of 2027. The comment came amid a broader discussion around the growing capabilities of AI agents, particularly in software development and cybersecurity.

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Vercel CEO Rauch had warned that increasingly capable AI agents could eventually discover and exploit software vulnerabilities autonomously, arguing that anything that can be hacked could ultimately be targeted without human intervention.

Musk responded that Google co-founder Larry Page had warned him about AI becoming superhuman at hacking roughly a decade ago, suggesting that such a scenario may now be getting closer.

Musk has repeatedly made bullish predictions about the pace of AI development. His latest timeline, however, remains a forecast rather than an established technological milestone.

The comments come as AI systems demonstrate growing capabilities in cybersecurity and other complex digital tasks, raising fresh questions about how quickly machines could overtake humans in areas of knowledge work.

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Earlier, DeepSeek Senior Researcher Chen Deli while speaking at the World Internet Press Conference in Wuzhen,warned that AI could replace human jobs within the next decade.

"AI would initially assist workers but could eventually take over most human-performed tasks." he added.

He urged companies to reassess how they deploy AI models and remain alert to associated risks.

“Over the next 10–20 years, AI could take over the remaining work performed by humans, posing a massive challenge to society,” Deli said, adding that tech companies would need to act as “defenders” at that stage.

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