Pakistan vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asia Cup 2026 Online?

Pakistan Women are set to open their Women's Asia Cup 2026 campaign in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday against Thailand Women in a Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan vs Thailand Preview:

Led by Fatima Sana, Pakistan will be looking to make an immediate statement in the tournament, while Thailand arrive determined to respond after suffering a 94-run thrashing at the hands of India. Their campaign has already delivered contrasting results, from a tense six-run win over Hong Kong to a dramatic collapse against India's bowlers, giving Thailand useful insight into how the UAE surfaces are playing.

A revamped Pakistan squad arrives in Dubai with one clear aim: to improve their returns in the opening six overs. The team have put greater faith in an aggressive top order, bringing experienced wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali together with Shawaal Zulfiqar, who returns to the side. Their job will be to exploit the fielding circle and provide the innings with early momentum.

Thailand have made a strong impression with the ball under captain Naruemol Chaiwai, producing disciplined performances in their opening matches. Their batting is a different concern after India dismissed them for only 65 on Sunday. Chaiwai and wicketkeeper-batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai will be central to any hopes of posting a total capable of testing Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Thailand Women: Date And Time

The Pakistan vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Sept. 1 from 8 p.m. IST onwards.

Pakistan vs Thailand Women: Venue

The Pakistan vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pakistan vs Thailand Women: Live Telecast

The Pakistan vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Pakistan vs Thailand Women: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the Pakistan vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan vs Thailand Women: Squads

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Thanrada Seesawan, Naomi Hamilton.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Group A Standings

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 India Women 1 1 0 2 4.7 2 Thailand Women 2 1 1 2 -2.2 3 Pakistan Women 0 0 0 0 — 4 Hong Kong Women 1 0 1 0 -0.3

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