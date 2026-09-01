Priority Jewels vs ESDS Software Purple Style Labs IPO GMP: Which Could Deliver Highest Listing Gain?

ESDS Software Solution IPO is leading the listing-gain race among three public issues tracked today, with an implied listing gain of 58.28% in the grey market. Priority Jewels IPO is also commanding a strong premium in the grey market, with a potential listing gain of 22.50%. Purple Style Labs IPO is also being closely watched by investors, with the latest GMP indicating a modest implied listing gain of 1.22%.

The public issues of ESDS Software Solution and Priority Jewels opened for subscription on Aug. 28 and will close on Sept. 1. The Purple Style Labs IPO opened on Aug. 31 and will close for subscription on Sept. 2.

Amid the ongoing bidding window, here's what the latest GMP trends indicate for these IPOs:

IPO GMP in Rs Implied Listing Gain ESDS Software Solution 250 58.28% Priority Jewels 45 22.50% Purple Style Labs 7 1.22%

Here is a detailed look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for each issue.

ESDS Software IPO GMP Today

The unlisted shares of ESDS Software IPO were trading at a GMP of Rs 250 as of 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 1. Based on the upper price band of Rs 429, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 679, signalling an implied listing gain of 58.28%.

ESDS Software IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 29.09 times as of 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, on the final day of bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.75 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 83.91 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 21.78 times

ESDS Software IPO Details

Issue size: The IPO is an entirely fresh issue worth Rs 720 crore (1.68 crore equity shares).

The IPO is an entirely fresh issue worth Rs 720 crore (1.68 crore equity shares). Bidding window: ESDS Software Solution IPO bidding will close on Sept. 1 and the share allotment is expected to be finalised on Sept. 2.

ESDS Software Solution IPO bidding will close on Sept. 1 and the share allotment is expected to be finalised on Sept. 2. Listing date: ESDS Software Solution IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 4.

ESDS Software Solution IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 4. Price band and lot size: ESDS Software Solution IPO has set its price band at Rs 408 to Rs 429 per share. The lot size for an application is 34 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,586 (based on upper price).

ESDS Software Solution IPO has set its price band at Rs 408 to Rs 429 per share. The lot size for an application is 34 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,586 (based on upper price). Lead Manager & Registrar: Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Priority Jewels IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP of Priority Jewels is Rs 45 as of 10:00 a.m on Tuesday, Sept. 1. With the upper price band of Rs 200, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 245 (cap price + today's GMP). This translates into an estimated listing gain of 22.50% over the upper issue price, according to the InvestorGain website.

Priority Jewels IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 38.50 times as of 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, on the final day of bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.70 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 59.36 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 50.59 times

Priority Jewels IPO Details

Issue size: The IPO is a book build issue of Rs 91.50 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 45.75 lakh shares.

The IPO is a book build issue of Rs 91.50 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 45.75 lakh shares. Key dates: It opened for subscription on Aug. 28 and the bidding window will close on Sept. 1. Priority Jewels IPO allotment is expected on Sept. 2.

It opened for subscription on Aug. 28 and the bidding window will close on Sept. 1. Priority Jewels IPO allotment is expected on Sept. 2. Listing: It will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 4.

It will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 4. Price band and lot size: Priority Jewels IPO is set issue price band at Rs 190 to Rs 200 per share. The lot size for an application is 75 shares, requiring a minimum retail commitment of Rs 15,000 (based on upper price).

Priority Jewels IPO is set issue price band at Rs 190 to Rs 200 per share. The lot size for an application is 75 shares, requiring a minimum retail commitment of Rs 15,000 (based on upper price). Lead manager and registrar: Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Purple Style Labs IPO GMP Today

As of 10:00 a.m. on Sept.1, unlisted shares were trading at a GMP of Rs 7. Based on the upper price band of Rs 575, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 582, signalling a listing gain of 1.22%.

Purple Style Labs IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 0.15 times as of 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, on the second day of bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.01 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 0.07 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 0.67 times

Purple Style Labs IPO Details

Issue size: Purple Style Labs IPO is a book build issue of Rs 680 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares.

Purple Style Labs IPO is a book build issue of Rs 680 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares. Key dates: The bidding closes on Sept. 2. Share allotment for the Purple Style Labs IPO is expected to be finalised on Sept. 3, with a tentative listing date on NSE and BSE of Sept. 7.

The bidding closes on Sept. 2. Share allotment for the Purple Style Labs IPO is expected to be finalised on Sept. 3, with a tentative listing date on NSE and BSE of Sept. 7. Price band and lot size: The issue price band has been set at Rs 546 to Rs 575 per share. The lot size for an application is 26 shares, requiring an individual investor (retail) a minimum investment of Rs 14,950 (based on upper price).

The issue price band has been set at Rs 546 to Rs 575 per share. The lot size for an application is 26 shares, requiring an individual investor (retail) a minimum investment of Rs 14,950 (based on upper price). Lead manager and registrar: Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

IPO GMP Today: ESDS Software, Priority Jewels, Purple Style Labs: Which Offers the Highest Listing Gain?

Based purely on the latest GMP, ESDS Software offers the highest implied listing gain of approximately 58.28% among the three IPOs. Priority Jewels follows behind with 22.50%, while Purple Style Labs reflects an implied gain of about 1.22%.

It is important to note that grey market premiums (GMP) do not represent official data and can change before listing. So, investors should evaluate business fundamentals, financial valuation, and overall market sentiment before making an investment decision.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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