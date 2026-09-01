Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points Towards Flat-To-Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Surges Past $91 A Barrel

GIFT Nifty indicates a lower start for Indian equities on Tuesday, trading at 24,204.50, down 46.90 points. Investors will also assess India's stronger-than-expected economic growth after real GDP expanded 7.8% in the first quarter of FY27, ahead of the 7.3% market estimate.

The GDP reading comes after the Sensex and Nifty50 ended lower on Monday, with metal and IT stocks weighing on the benchmarks. Global markets are also facing fresh uncertainty after renewed fighting in the Middle East pushed Brent crude above $91 a barrel.

GDP Beats Estimates

India's real GDP grew 7.8% in Q1 FY27, matching the revised growth recorded in the previous quarter and exceeding the 7.3% market estimate.

Nominal GDP increased 10.3% during the quarter.

The growth came despite concerns over global economic uncertainty, higher commodity prices and geopolitical risks. Recent economic indicators have pointed to continued domestic demand and industrial activity.

Gross Value Added, or GVA, grew 8.2% in Q1, above the 7.3% market estimate and the 7.9% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

The GDP data suggests that economic activity maintained its pace rather than slowing sequentially.

Manufacturing Leads

Manufacturing was among the strongest contributors to growth, expanding 9.2% during the quarter.

Power, gas, water supply and other utilities grew 8.9%, while construction expanded 7.7%.

Trade, hotels, transport, communication and services-related activities grew 8.5%, indicating continued activity in consumption and services.

Financial, real estate and professional services recorded the strongest growth among the major sectors, expanding 12.1% in Q1.

Public administration, defence and other services grew 7.5%.

Agriculture expanded 3.6%, while mining contracted 2.4%, making it one of the weaker-performing segments in the quarter.

Markets Under Pressure

The GDP data will be assessed against a weaker global backdrop. The BSE Sensex ended Monday at 76,597.27, down 307.24 points, or 0.40%. The Nifty50 closed at 24,080.40, falling 95.25 points, or 0.39%.

Metal and IT stocks dragged the benchmarks lower. On the BSE, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers. The Nifty Metal index, along with IT, PSU Bank, Realty and Media, declined by up to 3%.

Broader markets ended mixed. The Nifty SmallCap 100 fell 0.74%, while the Nifty MidCap 100 gained 0.24%.

Asia Trades Lower

Asian equities declined on Tuesday as renewed fighting in the Middle East unsettled investors.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.49%, South Korea's Kospi declined 0.42% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.31%.

The latest weakness followed renewed military exchanges between the US and Iran after a period of relative calm. American forces struck an island in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran responded with attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Oil Above $91

Brent crude rose above $91 a barrel in early Asian trading as the latest escalation raised concerns about energy supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The rise in oil prices adds another factor for investors to track alongside geopolitical developments and the latest domestic growth data.

Wall Street Cues

US stock futures were little changed after Wall Street ended Monday lower, although the major benchmarks still gained in August.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 48 points, while S&P 500 futures gained less than 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures were broadly unchanged. The S&P 500 rose 2.6% in August, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.9%. The Dow advanced 1.3%, marking its fifth consecutive monthly gain.

Investors are now assessing whether renewed geopolitical risks and higher oil prices could weigh on markets after the gains recorded in August.