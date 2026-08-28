IPO GMP Today: Lumino Industries vs Priority Jewels vs ESDS Software — Which Signals Better Listing Gains?

ESDS Software Solution IPO is currently the strongest listing-gain candidate among the three, based on the latest grey market premium (GMP), with an implied listing gain of around 77%. Lumino Industries IPO follows with a potential listing gain of 68%, while Priority Jewels IPO offers an estimated listing gain of 18%.

IPO GMP in Rs Implied Listing Gain ESDS Software Solution 330 76.92% Lumino Industries 56 68.29% Priority Jewels 37 18.50%

The public issues of ESDS Software Solution and Priority Jewels opened for subscription on Aug. 28 and will close on Sept. 1. The Lumino Industries IPO opened on Aug. 27 and is scheduled to close on Aug. 31.

Investors are closely analysing subscription levels, market trends, and grey market premium figures for indications of initial trading behaviour.

Here is a detailed look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for each issue.

ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP Today

ESDS Software Solution IPO shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 330 as of 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 28. The IPO has set its upper price band at Rs 429 a share, taking the implied listing value to Rs 759 when the latest GMP is added. The calculation points to a 76.92% listing upside from the upper issue price.

ESDS Software Solution IPO Latest Day 1 Subscription Status

The ESDS Software Solution IPO was subscribed 0.85 times as of 11:50 a.m. on Aug. 28.

ESDS Software Solution IPO Details

A book-built issue of Rs 720 crore, this issue comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore equity shares. Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Sept. 2, with listing scheduled on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 4.

The issue price band is set at Rs 408–Rs 429 per share. Each application lot consists of 34 shares, requiring retail investors to bid a minimum amount of Rs 14,586 (based on the upper price band). Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

ESDS Software Solution is a cloud services and data centre provider delivering tech-driven infrastructure and software solutions.

ALSO READ: ESDS Software Solutions IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

Priority Jewels IPO GMP Today

Priority Jewels IPO's latest grey market premium stands at Rs 37 as of 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 28. Adding the Rs 37 GMP to the upper price band of Rs 200 gives an implied listing price of Rs 237. This translates into an implied listing gain of 18.50% over the upper issue price.

Priority Jewels IPO Latest Day 1 Subscription Status

The Priority Jewels IPO was subscribed 0.72 times as of 11:50 a.m. on Day 1 of bidding.

Priority Jewels IPO Details

A book-built issue of Rs 91.50 crore, this issue comprises entirely a fresh issue of 45.75 lakh equity shares. Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Sept. 2, with listing scheduled on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 4.

The issue price band is set at Rs 190–Rs 200 per share. Each application lot consists of 75 shares, requiring retail investors to bid a minimum amount of Rs 15,000 (based on the upper price band). Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Priority Jewels is an Indian jewellery manufacturing company specialising in designing and supplying gold, diamond, and cast jewellery.

Lumino Industries IPO GMP Today

Lumino Industries IPO shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 56 as of 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 28. Adding the Rs 56 GMP to the upper price band of Rs 82 gives an implied listing price of Rs 138. This translates into an implied listing gain of 68.29% over the upper issue price.

Lumino Industries IPO Latest Day 2 Subscription Status

The Lumino Industries IPO was subscribed 2.72 times as of 11:50 a.m. on Day 2 of bidding.

Lumino Industries IPO Details

A book-built issue of Rs 700 crore, this issue comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 200 crore. Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Sept. 1, with listing scheduled on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 3.

The issue price band is set at Rs 78–Rs 82 per share. Each application lot consists of 182 shares, requiring retail investors to bid a minimum amount of Rs 14,924 (based on the upper price band).

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Lumino Industries is an integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company operating in India's power transmission and distribution sector.

ESDS Software Solution vs Priority Jewels vs Lumino Industries IPO: Which Is Better?

Based purely on grey market activity, ESDS Software Solution offers the highest implied listing gain at 77%, followed by Lumino Industries at 68% and Priority Jewels at 18%.

Grey market premiums are unofficial and subject to market volatility. Investors should evaluate business fundamentals, financial valuation, and overall market sentiment before making an investment decision.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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