ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP Today: What Grey Market Signals As IPO Opens

The Rs 720 crore IPO of ESDS Software Solution will open for subscription today, Aug. 28, and close on Sept. 1.

Ahead of the IPO opening, ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP today stood at Rs 325

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP Today

As of the latest available update, the IPO's GMP stood at Rs 325 against the upper price band of Rs 429. ESDS Software Solution IPO is estimated to list at around Rs 754 per share, implying a 75.76% premium.

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ESDS Software Solution IPO Details

The ESDS Software Solution IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 1.68 crore equity shares worth Rs 720 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): Nil

The total issue size stands at Rs 720 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 408-Rs 429 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 34 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,586 at the upper end of the price band.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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ESDS Software Solution IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 2, 2026. Shares of ESDS Software Solution are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 4, 2026.

ESDS Software Solution Financial Performance

The company reported steady FY26 growth, with total income rising 28% and profit after tax increasing 117% year-on-year.

For FY26, ESDS Software Solution reported:

Total income: Rs 480.65 crore, compared with Rs 376.64 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 120.82 crore, up from Rs 55.61 crore

EBITDA: Rs 234.23 crore versus Rs 154.89 crore a year earlier

ESDS Software Solution IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Purchase and installation of cloud computing and other equipment and infrastructure for Data Centres (Rs 576 crore).

General corporate purposes.

ESDS Software Solution Business

Incorporated in 2005, ESDS Software Solution is an AI-enabled IT service provider focused on cloud infrastructure, data centres, and managed services. Its product range includes Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and specialised cloud solutions, serving sectors including government, BFSI, and enterprise clients.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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