IPO GMP Today: Hy-Tech Engineers vs Symbiotec vs Skyways—Which Signals Better Listing Gains?

Hy-Tech Engineers, Symbiotec Pharmalab and Skyways Air Services IPOs are set to enter the final day of bidding on Aug. 27, with all three issues having opened for subscription on Aug. 24. Based on the latest GMP figures, Hy-Tech Engineers is clearly leading the three IPOs, signalling an implied listing gain of 83%, while Symbiotec Pharmalab and Skyways Air Services indicate gains of around 29% and 30%, respectively.

All three IPOs have attracted investor interest during the four-day bidding window, although subscription levels have varied significantly across the three issues.

Hy-Tech Engineers vs Symbiotec vs Skyways IPO GMP Comparison

IPO GMP Upper Price Band Estimated Listing Price Implied Listing Gain Hy-Tech Engineers Rs 44 Rs 53 Rs 97 83.02% Symbiotec Pharmalab Rs 285 Rs 988 Rs 1,273 28.85% Skyways Air Rs 42 Rs 138 Rs 180 30.43%

Hy-Tech Engineers is also significantly ahead on subscription demand, with its issue subscribed over 100 times by 11:50 a.m. on Day 4, compared with 11 times for Symbiotec Pharmalab and Skyways Air.

Investors are closely analysing subscription levels, market trends, and grey market premium figures for indications of initial trading behaviour.

Here is a detailed look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for each issue.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP Today

Hy-Tech Engineers shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 44 as of 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 27. The IPO has set its upper price band at Rs 53 a share, taking the implied listing value to Rs 97 when the latest GMP is added. The calculation points to an 83.02% listing upside from the upper issue price.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Latest Subscription Status

The Hy-Tech Engineers IPO has been subscribed 101.08 times as of 11:50 a.m. on Day 4 of bidding.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Details

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO is a mainboard issue of Rs 135.73 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 75.73 crore.

Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Aug. 28, with listing scheduled on the BSE and NSE on Sep. 1.

The issue price band is set at Rs 50–Rs 53 per share. Each application lot consists of 283 shares, requiring retail investors to bid a minimum amount of Rs 14,999 (based on the upper price band). New Berry Capitals Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Hy-Tech Engineers operates in the engineering sector, manufacturing iron and steel products.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP Today

Symbiotec Pharmalab shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 285 as of 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 27. The IPO has set its upper price band at Rs 988 a share, taking the implied listing value to Rs 1,273 when the latest GMP is added. The calculation points to a 28.85% listing upside from the upper issue price.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Latest Subscription Status

The Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO has been subscribed 11.65 times as of 11:50 a.m. on Day 4 of bidding.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Details

A book-built issue of Rs 1,757 crore, this issue comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 1,607 crore. Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Aug. 28, with listing scheduled on the BSE and NSE on Sep. 1.

The issue price band is set at Rs 938–Rs 988 per share. Each application lot consists of 15 shares, requiring retail investors to bid a minimum amount of Rs 14,820 (based on the upper price band). JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Symbiotec Pharmalab is a pharmaceutical company specialising in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Skyways Air Services IPO GMP Today

Skyways Air IPO's latest grey market premium stands at Rs 42 as of 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 27. Adding the Rs 42 GMP to the upper price band of Rs 138 gives an implied listing price of Rs 180. This translates into an implied listing gain of 30.43% over the upper issue price.

Skyways Air Services IPO Latest Subscription Status

The Skyways Air IPO was subscribed 11.80 times as of 11:50 a.m. on Day 4 of bidding.

Skyways Air Services IPO Details

A book-built issue of Rs 582.80 crore, this issue comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 398.80 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 184 crore. Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Aug. 28, with listing scheduled on the BSE and NSE on Sep. 1.

The issue price band is set at Rs 131-Rs 138 per share. Each application lot consists of 100 shares, requiring retail investors to bid a minimum amount of Rs 13,800 (based on the upper price band). Holani Consultants Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Skyways Air Services is an Indian logistics solutions provider offering global freight forwarding and supply chain solutions.

Hy-Tech Engineers vs Symbiotec vs Skyways Air IPO: Which Issue Leads On GMP?

Based purely on grey market activity, Hy-Tech Engineers offers the highest implied listing gain at 83%, followed by Skyways Air Services at 30% and Symbiotec Pharmalab at 29%.

Hy-Tech Engineers takes the first spot, with an implied gain of Rs 12,452 per 283-share lot (Rs 44 × 283).

Symbiotec Pharmalab takes the second spot, with an implied gain of Rs 4,275 per 15-share lot.

Skyways Air rounds out the trio, with an implied gain of Rs 4,200 per 100-share lot.

Grey market premiums are unofficial and subject to market volatility. Investors should evaluate business fundamentals, financial valuation, and overall market sentiment before making an investment decision.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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