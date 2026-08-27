Welspun Corp Shares Rally, Hit Record High After Sliding 6% In Previous Session — Details

Welspun Corp Share Price Today: Welspun Corp shares bounced back sharply on Thursday after declining 6% in the previous session, with the stock rising as much as 5.72% to hit a fresh record high (all-time high) of Rs 2,438.55 per share.

At 9:32 am, Welspun Corp shares were trading 4.65% higher at Rs 2,413.90 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.10% lower at 77,394.46.

The stock's latest move comes after a series of developments involving the company, including a recent block deal and a large order win announced earlier this month.

Welspun Corp Block Deal

According to an exchange filing, Welspun Investments sold a 2.3% stake in Welspun Corp through a block deal on August 26.

The transaction took place a day before Welspun Corp shares rebounded sharply in Thursday's trading session.

Welspun Corp's $1.8 Billion Order

Earlier this month, Welspun Corp announced that it had secured the largest single order in its history, valued at approximately $1.8 billion, or around Rs 17,200 crore.

The order is for the supply of pipes from the company's manufacturing facility in the United States.

Welspun Corp said the order will be executed between FY2028 and FY2029. The company said the contract represents a major milestone in its global growth trajectory and strengthens its position in the global energy and infrastructure sector.

The company also said the order provides multi-year revenue visibility and reflects its manufacturing scale, product quality and execution capabilities.

Order Book At Record High

Following the order win, Welspun Corp's global order book stood at a record $4.4 billion, or approximately Rs 42,100 crore, according to the company.

Welspun Corp said the record order book positions it for long-term growth in the North American energy infrastructure market and supports its strategy of expanding global manufacturing capacity and strengthening relationships with international customers.

Welspun Corp Share Price Performance

With Thursday's gains, Welspun Corp shares hit a fresh record high of Rs 2,438.55. The stock had, however, declined around 6% in the previous trading session.

Out of seven analysts tracking the company, six maintain a "Buy" rating and one maintains a "Hold", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 2,491.33 implies an upside of 3.5%.

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