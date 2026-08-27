Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ravi Teja Starrer Stays Steady Amid New Releases

Ravi Teja's Irumudi continued its steady box office run on Day 6, even with new releases such as Toxic entering theatres. After crossing the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide on Tuesday, the film continued to add to its total despite a drop in collections on Wednesday.

Irumudi collected Rs 10.20 crore net in India on Day 6, down 16.4% from the previous day's collection. With this, the Ravi Teja starrer has collected Rs 85.25 crore net in India. Its total India gross now stands at Rs 98.90 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also earned Rs 75 lakh overseas on Day 6, taking its overseas total to Rs 17.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 116.15 crore.

Box Office Run So Far

The film opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 16.20 crore on Saturday and Rs 19 crore on Sunday. It further collected Rs 12.35 crore on Monday, Rs 12.20 crore on Tuesday and Rs 10.20 crore on Wednesday.

The Telugu version continued to lead the film's business on Day 6, earning Rs 10.18 crore net. The Tamil version added Rs 2 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed the most on Day 6, with a gross collection of Rs 10.75 crore. Kerala followed with Rs 80 lakh, while Karnataka added Rs 15 lakh.

Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 2 lakh, and the rest of India added Rs 13 lakh, taking the film's India gross for the day to Rs 11.85 crore.

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About 'Irumudi'

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

The action drama follows a father with a violent past and an alcohol problem who lives peacefully with his daughter near a waterfall. When she asks him to take Ayyappa Deeksha, he begins a journey that brings his past back into his life.

Released on August 21, 2026, Irumudi is available in Telugu and Tamil. The film has music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Vishnu Sarma and editing by Prawin Pudi.

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