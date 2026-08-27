Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Holds Near $87 A Barrel

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Indian equities are set for a lower opening on Thursday, with GIFT Nifty trading at 24,340 and indicating that the Nifty 50 could fall about 84 points at the opening bell.

The signal comes after the Nifty 50 ended Wednesday at 24,207.75, down 126.80 points, or 0.52%. The Sensex closed at 77,472.94, lower by 185.15 points, or 0.24%.

Asian markets opened mixed, while U.S. equity futures moved higher after the latest results from Nvidia and other major technology companies. Investors are also tracking developments in oil markets and geopolitical tensions.

South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.81% in early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.40%.

The regional session followed a muted close on Wall Street. The S&P 500 ended nearly unchanged at 7,675.70, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.08% to 26,130.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 113.52 points, or 0.21%, to 53,463.88.

U.S. equity futures rose after Wednesday's close as investors assessed the latest earnings from Nvidia and other major technology companies. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 242 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.07%.

On the domestic market, Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, founder and CEO of HST Wealth, said investors appeared to be repositioning ahead of key global events rather than taking strong directional positions.

"The Nifty's inability to sustain gains above the 24,300-24,400 resistance zone indicates that supply continues to emerge at higher levels," Radhakrishnan said.

He said banking stocks had regained leadership, while broader market participation had improved.

"Investor attention now shifts to Nvidia's earnings, followed by comments from the Federal Reserve Chair later this week," Radhakrishnan said. "Together, these events are likely to shape global risk sentiment."

Oil prices edged lower after a volatile session as markets weighed diplomatic developments in the Middle East against rising tensions involving Russia and Ukraine.

Brent crude moved closer to $87 a barrel, extending its decline for the week to more than 7%. West Texas Intermediate traded below $82 a barrel.

Prices initially rose on Wednesday following a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing to intensify the war in Ukraine. They later gave up those gains after Iran's military said it had reached a revenue-sharing agreement with Oman related to the Strait of Hormuz.

Crude has faced pressure this week amid signs of possible progress towards an Iran-Oman arrangement involving the strategic waterway. Prices also weakened after U.S. economic measures aimed at Iran and its trading partners were seen as less severe than initially anticipated.

Despite the latest pullback, oil remains more than 40% higher this year after the six-month conflict disrupted energy supplies moving out of the Persian Gulf.