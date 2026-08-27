Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Holds Near $87 A Barrel
Indian equities are set for a lower opening on Thursday, with GIFT Nifty trading at 24,340 and indicating that the Nifty 50 could fall about 84 points at the opening bell.
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Indian equities are set for a lower opening on Thursday, with GIFT Nifty trading at 24,340 and indicating that the Nifty 50 could fall about 84 points at the opening bell.
The signal comes after the Nifty 50 ended Wednesday at 24,207.75, down 126.80 points, or 0.52%. The Sensex closed at 77,472.94, lower by 185.15 points, or 0.24%.
Asian markets opened mixed, while U.S. equity futures moved higher after the latest results from Nvidia and other major technology companies. Investors are also tracking developments in oil markets and geopolitical tensions.
South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.81% in early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.40%.
The regional session followed a muted close on Wall Street. The S&P 500 ended nearly unchanged at 7,675.70, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.08% to 26,130.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 113.52 points, or 0.21%, to 53,463.88.
U.S. equity futures rose after Wednesday's close as investors assessed the latest earnings from Nvidia and other major technology companies. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 242 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.07%.
On the domestic market, Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, founder and CEO of HST Wealth, said investors appeared to be repositioning ahead of key global events rather than taking strong directional positions.
"The Nifty's inability to sustain gains above the 24,300-24,400 resistance zone indicates that supply continues to emerge at higher levels," Radhakrishnan said.
He said banking stocks had regained leadership, while broader market participation had improved.
"Investor attention now shifts to Nvidia's earnings, followed by comments from the Federal Reserve Chair later this week," Radhakrishnan said. "Together, these events are likely to shape global risk sentiment."
Oil prices edged lower after a volatile session as markets weighed diplomatic developments in the Middle East against rising tensions involving Russia and Ukraine.
Brent crude moved closer to $87 a barrel, extending its decline for the week to more than 7%. West Texas Intermediate traded below $82 a barrel.
Prices initially rose on Wednesday following a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing to intensify the war in Ukraine. They later gave up those gains after Iran's military said it had reached a revenue-sharing agreement with Oman related to the Strait of Hormuz.
Crude has faced pressure this week amid signs of possible progress towards an Iran-Oman arrangement involving the strategic waterway. Prices also weakened after U.S. economic measures aimed at Iran and its trading partners were seen as less severe than initially anticipated.
Despite the latest pullback, oil remains more than 40% higher this year after the six-month conflict disrupted energy supplies moving out of the Persian Gulf.
Stock Market Live: Mold-Tek Technologies Declares Rs 2 Final Dividend
Mold-Tek Technologies declared a final dividend of Rs. 2 per share.
Stock Market Live: Star Cement Reports 7% Growth In Q1 Sales Volume
Star Cement reported 7% year-on-year growth in Q1 cement sales volume, while realisations increased 1.2% year on year.
The company said higher diesel prices affected margins.
Stock Market Live: Juniper Green Energy Reports Q1 FY27 Earnings
Juniper Green Energy reported its Q1 FY27 earnings, with revenue, EBITDA and net profit increasing year on year.
Juniper Green Energy (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 81.2% to Rs. 291.2 crore versus Rs. 160.7 crore.
- EBITDA up 89.4% to Rs. 261.5 crore versus Rs. 138.1 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 89.8% versus 85.9%.
- Net profit up 54.4% to Rs. 33.5 crore versus Rs. 21.7 crore.
Stock Market Live: Lumino Industries Reports Higher Income And Profit Before IPO
Lumino Industries' financial performance provides investors with key context as its initial public offering opens.
For the period ended:
31 Mar 2026 | 31 Mar 2025 | 31 Mar 2024
Total Income: 2,089.31 | 1,946.68 | 1,424.63
Profit After Tax: 160 | 124.59 | 86.61
EBITDA: 238.95 | 222.94 | 145.09
EBITDA Margin (%): 11.44 | 11.45 | 10.18
Stock Market Live: Lumino Industries IPO Opens For Subscription Today
Lumino Industries' Rs. 700 crore initial public offering opens for subscription on August 27 and closes on August 31.
The issue comprises:
• Fresh issue of 6.10 crore shares aggregating to Rs.500.00 crore
• Offer for sale of 2.44 crore shares aggregating to Rs.200.00 crore
Lumino Industries manufactures specialised power cables, conductors and wires and provides engineering, procurement and construction services.
Stock Market Live: Fino Payments Bank Gets RBI Approval For Interim CEO Extension
The Reserve Bank of India approved a three-month extension of Ketan Merchant's tenure as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Fino Payments Bank.
Stock Market Live: Samvardhana Motherson Starts Production At Pune Electronics Plant
A Samvardhana Motherson subsidiary commenced production at its Pune facility manufacturing PCBAs, ECUs and other electronic products.
Stock Market Live: Titagarh Rail Signs Siemens MoU For Global Metro Projects
Titagarh Rail Systems signed a memorandum of understanding with Siemens for global metro projects.
Stock Market Live: Rustomjee Approves Up To Rs 405 Crore NCD Fund Raise
Rustomjee approved raising up to Rs.405 crore through listed NCDs via private placement.
Stock Market Live: Keystone Realtors Approves Rs 405 Crore NCD Fund Raise
Keystone Realtors approved fundraising of Rs. 405 crore through non-convertible debentures.
Stock Market Live: Man Infraconstruction Board To Consider Buyback
Man Infraconstruction's board will meet on September 1 to consider a share buyback proposal.
Stock Market Live: KRN Heat Exchanger And Ujaas Energy Exit ASM Framework
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration and Ujaas Energy are set to be excluded from the ASM Framework.
Stock Market Live: Max Estates Added To Short-Term ASM Framework
Max Estates has been shortlisted for the Short-Term Additional Surveillance Measure framework.
Stock Market Live: JioBlackRock Liquid Fund AUM Crossed Rs 10,000 Crore
Jio Financial Services said JioBlackRock Liquid Fund's assets under management exceeded Rs. 10,000 crore in April 2026.
The company also established its retail fund management entity in GIFT City.
Stock Market Live: Jio Financial Reappoints Hitesh Sethia As MD And CEO
Jio Financial Services reappointed Hitesh Sethia as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for five years from November 15.
Stock Market Live: UPL Group COO Toshan Tamhane Resigns
UPL said Group COO Toshan Tamhane will resign with effect from August 31.
Stock Market Live: DMart Sees 67.65 Lakh Shares Sold In Block Deal
American Funds Insurance Series Global Growth and Income Fund sold 67.65 lakh shares of Avenue Supermarts at Rs. 3,750.58 per share.
Stock Market Live: Welspun Corp Sees 63 Lakh Shares Change Hands
Welspun Investments & Commercials and Vipul Mathur sold a combined 63 lakh shares of Welspun Corp at Rs. 2,275.30 per share.
Buyers included Euro Pacific Growth Fund, New World Fund, Capital Group Europacific Growth Trust, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund and other institutional investors.
Stock Market Live: Viyash Scientific Sees 4.7 Crore Share Block Deal
Viyash Scientific saw CA Harbor Investments and CA Hull Investments sell a combined 4.7 crore shares at Rs. 263.1-270 per share.
Buyers included:
• Bandhan Mutual Fund: 28.43 lakh shares
• Edelweiss Mutual Fund: 25.93 lakh shares
• Panvira India Innovation Fund: 11.11 lakh shares
• Aagam Investments: 9.26 lakh shares
• S Gupta Homes: 9.26 lakh shares
Arthkumbh Ventures LLP bought 23.40 lakh shares at Rs. 263.20 per share.
Stock Market Live: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Sees 11.31 Crore Share Sale
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, which operates Groww, saw Ribbit Capital entities sell a combined 11.31 crore shares at around Rs. 196 per share.
Stock Market Live: Sugar Prices Raise Input Cost Concerns For Consumer Stocks
Goldman Sachs said higher sugar prices could pressure margins at packaged food companies, with varying effects across consumer names.
Goldman Sachs on India Consumer
• Sugar prices have increased in India
• Margin pressures seen for packaged food companies such as Britannia
• Britannia identified as the most impacted due to sugar and palm oil exposure and a high share of price-point packs
• Nestle and Varun Beverages also face some impact, though this could be mitigated
• Nestle's input costs are about 6-7% sugar and about 10% palm oil
• Varun Beverages has 10% of raw material cost from sugar
• Varun has been shifting towards no-sugar and low-sugar products
Stock Market Live: Pine Labs Gets Buy Rating With Rs 200 Target From Investec
Investec initiated coverage on Pine Labs with a Buy rating, citing its business mix and operating leverage.
Investec
• Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 200
• Creating value beyond payment acceptance
• Leadership in a growing prepaid ecosystem
• Mix shift and operating leverage driving profits
• MDR on UPI identified as a potential profitability booster
Stock Market Live: UBS Names ABB, Siemens Among Capital Goods Top Picks
UBS said improving demand and private defence opportunities could support the capital goods sector.
UBS on Capital Goods
• H1CY26: Improving short-cycle demand and rising private defence opportunity
• Early signs of demand revival with low- and medium-voltage segments at the forefront
• Order momentum to support valuations
• Top picks: ABB, Siemens, CG Power, Triveni Turbine and Premier Energies
Stock Market Live: Adani Ports Gets Capacity Expansion Boost From Mundra Plans
Investec highlighted Adani Ports' planned expansion at Mundra amid a potential container capacity shortage on the West Coast.
Investec
• Gujarat Maritime Board signals Pipavav concession extension, positive for Mundra
• Mundra is well placed to benefit from container capacity shortage
• The company intends to expand Mundra container capacity by more than 50%
• Environment clearance has been obtained for the expansion
• Expansion could help address a likely container demand-supply mismatch on the West Coast over the next few years
Stock Market Live: Zydus Life Retains Rs 1,285 Target At Macquarie
Macquarie maintained its Outperform rating on Zydus Life, citing its product mix and growth drivers across markets.
Macquarie
• Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1285
• Strategic mix shift to drive margin expansion
• Innovation portfolio emerging as a meaningful US growth driver
• Robust US generics pipeline underpins growth visibility
• Sustained domestic outperformance supported by leadership positions
• International formulations remains a profitable growth engine
• Consumer wellness offers sustained growth momentum
Stock Market Live: Sterlite Tech Retains Outperform Rating At CLSA
CLSA maintained its Outperform rating on Sterlite Tech, citing datacentre demand and order book growth.
CLSA
• Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 950
• Identifies the company as a datacentre play
• USA and India datacentres expected to drive growth
• Order book expected to continue expanding
• Expects 14-21% revenue and EBITDA CAGR over FY27-29
Stock Market Live: Angel One Target Price Cut To Rs 350 By Investec
Investec cut its target price on Angel One after a fall in derivative activity following the implementation of CAS.
Investec
• Maintain Buy
• Target price cut to Rs 350 from Rs 385
• Valuations reflect a temporary CAS shock
• Sharp fall in derivative activity post implementation of CAS
• Revenue and net profit estimates cut by 4% and 9% over FY27-29
Stock Market Live: Devyani International Ends Sapphire Stake-Sale Pact
Devyani International terminated its Sapphire Foods stake-sale pact while keeping its merger with Sapphire Foods on track.
Stock Market Live: Swan Defence Merger With Triumph Offshore Gets NCLT Approval
The NCLT's Ahmedabad bench approved the merger of Triumph Offshore with Swan Defence.
Stock Market Live: Max Healthcare Receives Rs 165 Crore Tax Demand
Max Healthcare received a tax demand of Rs. 165 crore, including penalty.
Stock Market Live: Rubicon Research Sees Large General Atlantic Share Sale
Rubicon Research saw General Atlantic Singapore RR sell shares at Rs. 1,660 per share through block transactions.
General Atlantic Singapore RR sold 8.43 lakh shares to Aranda Investments Pte.
It also sold 1.30 crore shares, with buyers including:
• HDFC Mutual Fund: 48.78 lakh shares
• ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund: 18.07 lakh shares
• Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund: 16.57 lakh shares
• SBI Mutual Fund: 12.05 lakh shares
• Other institutional investors
Stock Market Live: IRB Infrastructure Approves Rs 351 Crore Preferential Issue
IRB Infrastructure approved raising Rs. 351 crore through a preferential issue to IRB Infrastructure Developers.
Stock Market Live: Tata Power To Appeal Singapore Court Arbitral Award Ruling
Tata Power said a Singapore court dismissed its challenge to an arbitral award and that the company will appeal the ruling.
Stock Market Live: Bombay Burmah Gets Supreme Court Relief On Lease-Rent Claim
Bombay Burmah received relief after the Supreme Court recalled its earlier observation on the Rs. 4,655 crore lease-rent claim.
Stock Market Live: Great Eastern Shipping To Consider Share Buyback
Great Eastern Shipping Company's board will consider a proposal to buy back the company's fully paid-up equity shares.
Stock Market Live: Reliance Communications Properties Worth Rs 582 Crore Attached
The Adjudicating Authority under PMLA confirmed the provisional attachment of certain movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 582 crore belonging to Reliance Communications.
Stock Market Live: Time Technoplast Approves TPL Plastech Merger Plan
Time Technoplast approved an in-principle merger with TPL Plastech, dropped its proposed acquisition of Ebullient Packaging and approved a new investment plan.
The company will invest up to Rs. 50 crore for a 65% stake in Time Intercontinental.
Stock Market Live: PhysicsWallah Sees Rs 550 Crore-Plus Block Deal
PhysicsWallah recorded a significant institutional transaction after Lightspeed Opportunity Fund II sold 4.67 crore shares at Rs. 117.72 per share.
Buyers included:
• ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund: 2.20 crore shares
• Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio: 61.23 lakh shares
• Tata AIA Life Insurance: 33.98 lakh shares
• Other institutional investors
Stock Market Live: NITCO Enters Alibaug JV With Rs 4,500 Crore Revenue Potential
NITCO entered a joint venture with The House of Abhinandan Lodha to develop a 40-acre project in Alibaug.
The project has expected revenue potential of Rs. 4,500 crore over five years.
Stock Market Live: Mankind Pharma Approves Bharat Serums Business Absorption
Mankind Pharma approved the absorption of Bharat Serums and Vaccines' business on a going-concern basis.
Stock Market Live: BEL Gets Rs 730 Crore In Additional Orders Since August 10
Bharat Electronics reported additional orders worth Rs. 730 crore since August 10, adding to its order inflow.
Macquarie
• Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 550
• Secured new orders worth Rs 730 cr since its last disclosure on 10 Aug 2026
• For FY27-to-date, secured new orders worth Rs 6200 cr, down 45% from Rs 11200 cr in the same period last year
• Attributes the decline mainly to the timing of order bookings
• Sees Rs 55000 cr of new orders in FY27
• Order backlog stood at Rs 72300 cr at the end of Q1, providing revenue visibility
Stock Market Live: Wall Street Ends Lower; Nasdaq Falls 0.1%
The S&P 500 ended nearly unchanged at 7,675.70, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.08% to 26,130.20.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 113.52 points, or 0.21%, to 53,463.88.
Stock Market Live: US Stock Futures Rise After Technology Earnings
Dow Jones futures gained 242 points, or 0.5%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%. Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.07%.
Investors assessed earnings from Nvidia and other technology companies.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Open Mixed; Kospi Rises 1.8%
South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.81% in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.40%.
The mixed opening followed gains in US equity futures after results from Nvidia and other technology companies.
Stock Market Wrap: Nifty 50, Sensex Extend Losses At Settlement
- The Nifty 50 settled 126.80 points, or 0.52%, lower at 24,207.75. The index fell 69.15 points from its provisional close.
- The Sensex ended 183.15 points, or 0.24%, lower at 77,472.94, declining 141.37 points from its provisional close.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Extend Losses At Settlement Close
The Nifty 50 ended Wednesday 126.80 points, or 0.52%, lower at 24,207.75. The index lost a further 69.15 points from its provisional close.
The Sensex settled 185.15 points, or 0.24%, lower at 77,472.94, extending its decline by 143.37 points from the provisional close.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open
Indian equities are set for a lower opening on Thursday, with GIFT Nifty trading at 24,340 and indicating that the Nifty 50 could fall about 84 points at the opening bell.
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