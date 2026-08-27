Stock Picks Today: BEL, Zydus Life, Adani Ports, Angel One, Pine Labs, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities in defence PSU, pharma, ports, brokerage and electricals sector, with fresh calls on Bharat Electronics, Zydus Life, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Angel One, Pine Labs and Sterlite Technologies, alongside broader sectoral insights on capital goods and India's consumer landscape.

Macquarie on BEL

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 550

Secured new orders worth Rs 730 cr since its last disclosure on 10 Aug 2026

For FY27-to-date, secured new orders worth Rs 6200 cr, down 45% from Rs 11200 cr in the same period last year

Attribute the decline mainly to the timing of order bookings

See Rs 55000 cr of new orders in FY27

Order backlog stood at Rs 72300 cr at the end of Q1, providing strong revenue visibility

Macquarie on Zydus Life

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1285

Strategic mix shift to drive margin expansion

Innovation portfolio emerging as a meaningful US growth driver

Robust US generics pipeline underpins growth visibility

Sustained domestic outperformance supported by leadership positions

International formulations remains a profitable growth engine

Consumer wellness offers sustained growth momentum.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On August 27

Investec on Adani Ports

Maintain 'Buy' with TP of Rs 2020

Gujarat Maritime Board signals Pipavav concession extension; +ve for Mundra

Mundra well placed to benefit from container capacity shortage

Intends to expand Mundra container capacity by >50% and has obtained environment clearance for the same

Should help it benefit from likely container demand-supply mismatch on the West Coast over the next few yrs.

Investec on Pine Labs

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 200

Creating value beyond swipe; more than a payment acceptance provider

Leadership in a growing prepaid ecosystem

Mix shift and operating leverage driving profits

MDR on UPI: a potential profitability booster

Investec on Angel One

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 350 from Rs 385

Valuations reflect a temporary CAS shock

Sharp fall in derivative activity post implementation of CAS

Cut revenue and net profit estimates by 4%/9% over FY27-29

CLSA on Sterlite Tech

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 950

Top datacentre play

USA & India datacentres to drive Sterlite's exponential growth

Order book will continue expanding

Expect 14-21% revenue and EBITDA CAGR over FY27-29.

UBS on Capital Goods

Valuations high but excitement stays

H1CY26 – Improving short-cycle demand, rising private defence opportunity

Early signs of demand revival with low/medium voltage at the forefront

Order momentum to support premium valuations

Top picks are ABB, Siemens, CG Power, Triveni Turbine and Premier Energies.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty To Nvidia Earnings — Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 On August 27

GS on India Consumer

Sugar prices have seen a sharp increase in India

Margin pressures on packaged food companies such as Britannia

Britannia most impacted due to high sugar / palm oil salience in input costs and high share of price point packs

Nestle and Varun Beverages have some impact, but could be mitigated better

Nestle's input costs are ~6-7% sugar and ~10% palm oil

However, the company has high pricing power in many categories

Varun Beverages has 10% of raw material cost from sugar

Varun has been actively shifting to no-sugar/low-sugar products and this is offsetting a significant part of the inflation in the sugar price.

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