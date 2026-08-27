Terrifying Visuals: Gyrocopter Bursts Into Flames, Plunges Near Lake - Viral Video

Two people were killed on Wednesday after a small gyrocopter crashed near the Campliccioli Dam in northern Italy's Piedmont region, following a collision with cables belonging to an Enel service cable-car system.

The crash occurred at noon local time near Lake Campliccioli in Antrona Schieranco, in the Verbano-Cusio-Ossola province. The aircraft, described by authorities and local reports as a lightweight two-seat autogyro or gyrocopter, reportedly struck the cableway lines serving the dam before catching fire, as per Times Now.

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A video circulated on social media showed the footage of incident in which the aircraft engulfed in flames, like a “ball of fire” as it fell towards the ground. The aircraft eventually crashed onto a grassy area near the shores of Lake Campliccioli.

Both occupants died at the scene. Local reports identified them as a 64-year-old engineer from Premeno and his 63-year-old friend from the Milan area. Other reports have given differing details about their identities and ages, which authorities are expected to clarify as the investigation progresses.

A large emergency response was launched following the crash. Firefighters, police, medical teams, rescue personnel and the Alpine Rescue Service of Italy's Guardia di Finanza were deployed to the site. Several helicopters also took part in rescue and firefighting operations, including the Drago helicopter.

An autogyro, also known as a gyroplane, is a lightweight rotorcraft that uses an engine to provide forward thrust while its rotor turns through autorotation. Both individuals were aboard a gyrocopter, a small two-seat aircraft commonly used for low-altitude recreational flights in mountainous regions, reports said.

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Italian authorities have opened an investigation to determine the precise circumstances of the crash, including how the aircraft came into contact with the cableway lines.

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