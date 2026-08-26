'109 Indians Missing': Flood Wreaks Havoc In Nepal, Death Toll Mounts To Eight

At least eight people have died, while 384 others, including 109 Indians remain missing after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River swept through Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts on Wednesday. The floodwaters reportedly originated from the Tibetan side of the border, causing extensive damage and washing away several villages in Nepal, according to Nepali media reports.

According to a Nepal News report, Central Police Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General of Police Abinarayan Kafle said that at least eight bodies have been recovered from Nuwakot and Dhading districts so far.

In a post on X, the Nepal Tourism Board shared details on missing people from the flood affected area. As per the list at least 384 travelers, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals, are reported missing from the flood-affected area. Among foreigners, 109 are Indian nationals.

Meanwhile, as per the Nepal News report at least 26 Nepal Police personnel are still missing in Rasuwa district. The Nepal Army has deployed helicopters and disaster response personnel to the affected area. "The work of collecting details of the damage is underway," it said in a statement.

Indian Embassy in Nepal has shared emergency contact numbers for assistance in the flood affected area.

Videos of the disaster shared by Nepal Police and others on social media showed torrents of muddy water crashing through mountain valleys in the Himalayan nation's districts bordering Tibet.

In another footage shared on X by user Nikhil Saini, a CCTV video showed flash flood hitting the Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, directly opposite Nepal's Rasuwa district. This flash flood hit here first and later caused massive havoc in Nepal.

Another video shared by user Surajit on X showed, the disaster at the Rasuwagadhi border point on the Nepal-Tibet border.

Another video showed the destruction due to the disaster in Rasuwa and along the Bhote Koshi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Balendra Shah has convened an emergency meeting of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority to take stock of the situation.

The massive flood has damaged roads and power infrastructure in the area. The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) said at least six of its major hydropower and transmission facilities -- Rasuwagadhi, Chilime, Trishuli 3A, Trishuli 3B Hub 220 kV Substation, Trishuli Hydropower Station, and Devighat Hydropower Station-- have been damaged in the flood.

The Nepal Police has requested citizens to stay in a safe place with high vigilance. Due to the flood led distruction, vehicle transportation has also been suspended at sevral routes.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods Live: 109 Indians Among 384 Missing; China Steps Up Rescue Efforts

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