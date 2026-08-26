'109 Indians Missing': Flood Wreaks Havoc In Nepal, Death Toll Mounts To Eight

At least eight people have died, while 384 others, including 109 Indians remain missing after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River swept through Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts on Wednesday. The floodwaters reportedly originated from the Tibetan side of the border, causing extensive damage and washing away several villages in Nepal, according to Nepali media reports.
According to a Nepal News report, Central Police Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General of Police Abinarayan Kafle said that at least eight bodies have been recovered from Nuwakot and Dhading districts so far.
In a post on X, the Nepal Tourism Board shared details on missing people from the flood affected area. As per the list at least 384 travelers, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals, are reported missing from the flood-affected area. Among foreigners, 109 are Indian nationals.
Bhotekoshi Flash Flood— Nepal Tourism Board (@nepaltourismb) August 26, 2026
SITUATION UPDATE -2
Date: August 26, 2026
Preliminary Details of Missing Tourists pic.twitter.com/gxWJfVfKuX
Meanwhile, as per the Nepal News report at least 26 Nepal Police personnel are still missing in Rasuwa district. The Nepal Army has deployed helicopters and disaster response personnel to the affected area. "The work of collecting details of the damage is underway," it said in a statement.
Indian Embassy in Nepal has shared emergency contact numbers for assistance in the flood affected area.
For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted:— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) August 26, 2026
+977 985 131 6807
+977 970 910 7500
(Both emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp)…
Videos of the disaster shared by Nepal Police and others on social media showed torrents of muddy water crashing through mountain valleys in the Himalayan nation's districts bordering Tibet.
भोटेकोसी नदी रसुवामा तिब्बत तर्फबाट ठुलो बाढी प्रवेश गरेकोले अर्को सूचना नआउँदासम्म त्रीशुली नदीको तटिय क्षेत्रका जिल्लाहरु नुवाकोट, धादिङ, चितवन, गोरखा लगायतका स्थानहरूमा उच्च सतर्कता सहित सुरक्षित स्थानमा रहन अनुरोध छ। pic.twitter.com/Zun6icZZCM— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 26, 2026
In another footage shared on X by user Nikhil Saini, a CCTV video showed flash flood hitting the Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, directly opposite Nepal's Rasuwa district. This flash flood hit here first and later caused massive havoc in Nepal.
This is seriously scary. CCTV footage from Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, directly opposite Nepal's Rasuwa district. This flash flood hit here first and later caused massive havoc in Nepal. Can't even imagine someone surviving this. Prayers for everyone affected. 🙏 https://t.co/o805P8KGSu pic.twitter.com/31QzZ64aBD— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026
Another video shared by user Surajit on X showed, the disaster at the Rasuwagadhi border point on the Nepal-Tibet border.
Apocalyptic floods and a massive landslide have devastated parts of Tibet and Nepal— Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) August 26, 2026
The scale of destruction is hard to comprehend pic.twitter.com/2hLlg3BiPO
Another video showed the destruction due to the disaster in Rasuwa and along the Bhote Koshi.
Our prayers are with the people of Nepal, especially those in Rasuwa and along the Bhote Koshi and downstream rivers who are suffering due to the devastating flash floods. The loss of homes, roads, bridges, and communities in Syapru Besi, Timure, and surrounding areas is painful.… pic.twitter.com/09w6w5uoKk— Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) August 26, 2026
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Balendra Shah has convened an emergency meeting of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority to take stock of the situation.
The massive flood has damaged roads and power infrastructure in the area. The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) said at least six of its major hydropower and transmission facilities -- Rasuwagadhi, Chilime, Trishuli 3A, Trishuli 3B Hub 220 kV Substation, Trishuli Hydropower Station, and Devighat Hydropower Station-- have been damaged in the flood.
The Nepal Police has requested citizens to stay in a safe place with high vigilance. Due to the flood led distruction, vehicle transportation has also been suspended at sevral routes.
ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods Live: 109 Indians Among 384 Missing; China Steps Up Rescue Efforts
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.