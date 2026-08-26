Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Sees Rise In Collections, Worldwide Gross Continues To Climb

Awarapan 2 continued its strong run at the box office on Day 12, with the Emraan Hashmi starrer registering a rise in collections as it entered its second week in theatres.

Awarapan 2 earned Rs 3.75 crore on Day 12 from 9,224 shows, a 36.4% rise from the previous day. Its India net collection stands at Rs 142.75 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached Rs 201.45 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The Hindi 2D version recorded 17.77% overall occupancy, with night shows leading at 26.08%.

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Awarapan 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Sacnilk reported Awarapan 2 started its box office run with Rs 22 crore on Day 1 and jumped to Rs 33.75 crore on Day 2. It earned Rs 26 crore on Day 3, followed by Rs 9.25 crore on Day 4 and Rs 9.75 crore on Day 5. The film added Rs 6.75 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6 crore on Day 7, ending Week 1 at Rs 113.50 crore.

In Week 2, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 5.75 crore on Day 8, Rs 8.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 10. After collecting Rs 2.75 crore on Day 11, the film saw a rise on Day 12 with Rs 3.75 crore.

Awarapan 2 Cast

Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky in key roles, with Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, Aniruddh Rawal and Puran Gabbi in supporting roles. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is a Hindi romantic action drama and the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and continues the franchise with themes of love, sacrifice, revenge and redemption. The story combines romance and action while following the emotional journey of its central character.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Continues Its Second Week Run

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