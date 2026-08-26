Sanjay Manjrekar Slams ICC, BCCI Over Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's On-Field Conduct

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take a stronger stance on on-field conduct after India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was sanctioned for his altercation with Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando during the ongoing second Test in Colombo.

Manjrekar expressed his concerns in a post on social media platform X, where he also drew a comparison with a recent incident involving teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during India A's tour of Sri Lanka.

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Manjrekar's post criticised the handling of recent on-field incidents involving young Indian players. He urged the ICC and BCCI to take action, warning that allowing such behaviour to go unchecked could encourage players to repeat it. He said it was "not good for the sport" and could also affect the players' own futures.

Jaiswal and Fernando were both sanctioned by the ICC after being found guilty of breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to inappropriate physical contact during an international match.

Both players were fined 25% of their match fees, and each was handed one demerit point. Neither player had committed an offence in the previous 24 months.

What Happened Between Jaiswal And Fernando?

The incident took place during the 17th over of India's innings on the opening day of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Fernando dismissed Jaiswal and gave a send-off before the Indian opener approached the Sri Lankan pacer, with the two players exchanging words. Fernando then moved his head towards Jaiswal, who leaned forward, resulting in head-to-head contact between the two players.

Both cricketers admitted to the breaches and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. As a result, no formal hearing was required.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Incident

Manjrekar's comments also referred to an earlier incident involving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during India A's match against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on June 15.

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The 15-year-old was also involved in a physical altercation with a Sri Lankan player following India A's loss to Sri Lanka A in the Super Over of a Tri-Nation series, when the young opener stepped forward and pushed Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage.

The former India batter cited the incident involving the teenage batter while calling on the ICC and BCCI to take stronger action to address such on-field confrontations, expressing concern about the conduct of players during matches.

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