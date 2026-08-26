Insidious: Out Of The Further Box Office Collection Day 5: Horror Film Roars Back With 61% Jump

Insidious: Out Of the Further saw a rise in its box office collection on Tuesday. After a drop on Day 4, the horror film recorded better numbers on Day 5, with the latest collection figures now available.

Box Office Collection Day 5

Insidious: Out Of The Further earned Rs 1.45 crore on Day 5 from 3,609 shows, marking a 61.1% jump from its Day 4 collection. As per Sacnilk, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 11.95 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 14.18 crore.

The film recorded 19.7% overall occupancy on Tuesday. The English version earned Rs 80 lakh at 25% occupancy, while Hindi collected Rs 55 lakh at 16%. Tamil and Telugu earned Rs 5 lakh each, with 16% and 23% occupancy respectively.

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Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The film opened with Rs 2.60 crore on Day 1 and jumped to Rs 3.65 crore on Day 2. Based on Sacnilk data, the film collected Rs 3.35 crore on Day 3 and Rs 90 lakh on Day 4 before recovering with Rs 1.45 crore on Day 5. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 11.95 crore.

Cast, Direction And Production

Insidious: Out of the Further stars Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Lin Shaye, who returns as Elise Rainier. The cast also includes Sam Spruell, Island Austin and Laura Gordon. Jacob Chase directs and co-wrote the screenplay with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.

The film is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell

About Insidious: Out Of The Further

Insidious: Out Of The Further is the latest instalment in the Insidious horror franchise. The film continues the supernatural story of the series and takes audiences further into the mysterious realm known as The Further.

ALSO READ | Insidious: Out of The Further Box Office Collection Day 4: Horror Film Loses Steam

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