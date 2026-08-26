Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Predictions: Yash's Film Eyes Big Start, Can It Cross Rs 100-Crore?

After months of anticipation, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally hit theatres. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has generated strong buzz ahead of its release, with its advance bookings pointing to a potentially big opening for Yash.

The film was originally scheduled for release in March but was later postponed, avoiding a clash with Dhurandhar 2. It now arrives during a holiday period, giving it an added advantage at the box office. Here's a look at the early predictions.

How Much Can Toxic Earn On Day 1?

There are different predictions for the film's opening day collection. Sacnilk estimates, reported that Toxic could earn Rs 80-100 crore gross in India on Day 1. The Hindi version alone is expected to contribute more than Rs 40 crore. The report also estimated a worldwide opening of around Rs 100-120 crore, depending on the response from walk-in audiences.

ETV Bharat, however, predicted a higher India net collection of around Rs 100-130 crore based on the film's strong advance booking trend.

Trade analyst and PR expert Girish Wankhede gave a more conservative estimate while speaking to Outlook India. He predicted that the Hindi version could earn Rs 40-45 crore on Day 1, with the all-language domestic collection reaching around Rs 75-80 crore. He also said that the scale of Toxic's advance booking was rare.

Speaking about the response, Wankhede told Outlook India, “The craze we have seen in advance booking is very rare for a film be it in India or worldwide.” The film is also seeing good interest in the Hindi market, where early morning shows have been planned in several areas.

ALSO READ: Toxic Day 1 Box Office Estimate: Yash Starrer Eyes Over Rs 100-Crore Worldwide Opening

Can Toxic Beat Rs 100-Crore Records?

If Toxic crosses Rs 100 crore on its opening day, it could come close to the Day 1 collection of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which reportedly earned Rs 102.55 crore net in India. Its advance booking, including blocked seats, was around Rs 62.43 crore.

Another big record is Yash's own KGF: Chapter 2, which reportedly earned around Rs 134.50 crore net in India on its opening day. Going by the current predictions, beating that figure could be difficult.

It remains to be seen whether Toxic can cross the Rs 100-crore mark and challenge the opening day collections of Dhurandhar 2 and KGF: Chapter 2.

Toxic Eyes Strong Start

With strong advance bookings, high ticket prices in some markets, early morning shows and no major direct competition, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is expected to get a strong start.

However, the final result will depend on how audiences respond after the film's release and how occupancy holds up throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Release: Cast, Plot, Formats, Budget, Languages — All You Need To Know

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