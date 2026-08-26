BoAt Reports 38% Rise In Net Profit To Rs 84.5 Crore In FY26 With Revenue At Rs 2,931 Crore

Consumer electronics brand boAt's profit after tax rose 38% YoY to Rs 84.5 crore in FY26, the consumer electronics company said on Wednesday. It had reported a net profit of Rs 61.1 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,931 crore during the year. The company's wearables segment returned to profitability, reporting a profit of around Rs 7 crore compared with a loss of Rs 54 crore in FY25.

"FY26 was about strengthening the foundations of boAt while navigating a challenging external environment... We closed the year with approximately Rs 397 crore of cash reserves and zero bank debt... improvement is visible across the business...newer categories are beginning to emerge as meaningful growth and profit pools.

"Our focus now shifts from turnaround to growth. With a stronger balance sheet, tighter operating discipline and a healthy core business, we are getting ready for boAt 2.0 — taking our leadership in audio forward while building the next set of growth engines across international markets and new consumer-tech categories such as projectors, grooming and charging solutions," boAt CEO Gaurav Nayyar said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The company's 'other' segment, which includes categories such as charging solutions, cables, and gaming, saw its profit increase to Rs 46 crore from Rs 14 crore in the year-ago period.

On the international front, the brand's revenue more than doubled to Rs 45 crore, up from approximately Rs 20 crore in FY25.

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(with inputs from PTI)

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