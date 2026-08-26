Shiv Sena’s Gen Z Push? Eknath Shinde-Led Party Calls Meeting of Leaders Aged 20–30

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is stepping up its focus on young voters, with the party calling a meeting of its elected representatives and office bearers aged 20 to 30.

The meeting, chaired by Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party leader and MP Shrikant Shinde, will bring together young leaders from municipal corporations, municipalities, Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis. Young representatives from the cooperative sector will also attend.

The move to increase it youth outreach and giving the party's younger leaders a bigger role while building a stronger connection with Gen Z and other young voters. It could also give the Shiv Sena a chance to identify and promote new faces ahead of upcoming political contests.

The meeting is expected to bring together a section of the party's younger leadership that has so far had a smaller role in its organisational structure.

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The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10 am on Wednesday, August 26, at the Mahila Vikas Mandal Hall in Colaba-Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

The move comes as political parties increasingly recognise the importance of younger voters in shaping electoral outcomes. By bringing together young representatives from local bodies, grassroots organisations and the co-operative sector, the Shiv Sena is looking to create a broader network of young leaders who can connect with voters in their own age group.

As reported by UNI, Shiv Sena has launched an extensive youth engagement drive targeting nearly 380 million Gen Z voters. The strategy is designed to build early momentum ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections.

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The meeting assumes significance as the Shiv Sena seeks to reinforce its organisational base across Maharashtra while creating a stronger presence among young voters. The focus on the 20-30 age group indicates the party's effort to build sustained engagement with Gen Z and develop a new generation of leadership ahead of future political and electoral challenges.

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