Mold-Tek Packaging Announces 1:1 Bonus Issue, Dividend Of Rs 3 Per Share; Stock Jumps Over 4%

Mold-Tek Packaging share price jumped over 4% on Wednesday, after the company announced issue of bonus shares and a final dividend to shareholders. The smallcap stock rallied as much as 4.03% to Rs 734.40 apiece on the BSE.

The board of directors of Mold-Tek Packaging, in their meeting held on August 26, approved and recommended the issue of bonus shares, payment of final dividend, increase in authorized share capital and alteration in the Memorandum of Association of the company.

Mold-Tek Packaging Bonus Issue

The board of directors of Mold-Tek Packaging approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1. This means the company's shareholders will receive one equity share of face value Rs 5 each for every share held by them on the record date.

The Bonus equity shares will be issued out of free reserve of the company available as on March 31, 2026. The bonus issue will be implemented within two months from the date of Board Meeting, the company said.

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The company will inform the record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders to receive bonus shares in due course. Mold-Tek Packaging bonus issue is subject to the approval of shareholders.

Mold-Tek Packaging Dividend

The company's board also recommended the final dividend for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2026 of Rs 3 per share, i.e. 60%, per equity share of Rs 5 each to be declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Mold-Tek Packaging dividend record date has not been determined yet, and will be intimated in due course.

Increase in Authorized Share Capital

The board of directors also approved to increase authorized share capital of the company from existing from Rs 20 crore divided into 4 crore equity shares of Rs 5 each, to Rs 40 crore divided into 8 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each ranking pari-passu in all respect with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders.

At 2:05 PM, Mold-Tek Packaging share price was trading 1.52% higher at Rs 716.60 apiece on the BSE.

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