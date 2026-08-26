iPhone 18 Launch: Should You Buy iPhone 17 Now Or Wait For New Apple Model?

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, with reports pointing to several hardware and design upgrades, including new colour options, a next-generation processor, and an improved camera system.

According to reports, Apple is preparing the two Pro models for its upcoming launch, while the standard iPhone 18 could follow a different release schedule. The Pro variants are expected to retain the company's familiar premium design while receiving refinements to the frame, rear camera area, and front display.

The phones are also expected to feature Apple's C2 modem, potentially bringing improvements to connectivity and wireless performance.

If you need a new iPhone now, the iPhone 17 remains a strong option, offering a capable A19 chip, 120Hz display and improved cameras.

However, with the iPhone 18 Pro models expected to arrive next month and possible price hikes, waiting could make sense if you want the latest features and can hold off.

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New Colour Options

The new models could also arrive in fresh colour options. Rumours have pointed to shades including burgundy, purple, and brown, although Apple has not confirmed the colours.

Expected Price

Pricing, however, remains uncertain. The report suggests Apple could increase prices for higher-storage variants, with possible increases of $150 or $200 for configurations offering 512GB, 1TB, and higher capacities. In India, other reports have suggested price increases of around Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000, depending on the model and storage option.

A20 Pro Chip and RAM

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to feature Apple's A20 Pro chip, reportedly based on a 2nm manufacturing process. The new processor could deliver improvements in performance and power efficiency. The Pro models are also rumoured to come with 12GB of RAM.

Camera Upgrades

Photography could receive a major upgrade through a variable-aperture main camera, which would allow greater control over the amount of light entering the lens. The technology could improve low-light photography and provide greater flexibility with depth-of-field effects.

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No Official Confirmation Yet

Apple has yet to officially confirm the launch date, specifications, colours or pricing. The reported details are therefore based on leaks and industry reports, with the Pro models broadly expected to debut in September 2026.

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