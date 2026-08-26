NSE IPO: Self-Listing Barred, But PTT Route May Open A Back Door

As the National Stock Exchange (NSE) moves toward a long-awaited public listing, a key technical question has emerged: can India's largest bourse trade on its own platform even though it can only list on BSE?

Self-listing is not allowed for exchanges under current norms, meaning NSE's shares will list on BSE rather than on itself. However, market experts point to the "permitted to trade" (PTT) route as a possible workaround. PTT allows a company listed on one exchange to also have its shares traded on a second exchange, without a fresh listing there. Most BSE-listed companies already use this window to trade on NSE as a matter of course, with NSE providing surveillance at no extra charge.

The question now is whether NSE can use the same PTT mechanism in reverse, to trade its own shares on itself after listing on BSE.

ALSO READ: NSE IPO: Decks Cleared For OFS As Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Stake Sale

Sandeep Parekh, partner at Finsec Law Advisors, said the process would not be automatic. "It will have to go through SEBI," he said, adding that the regulator will need to weigh the pros and cons before deciding whether to permit it.

Parekh said extra scrutiny is likely given the inherent conflict of an exchange trading its own stock on its own platform, though he does not see a fundamental problem with the arrangement. He pointed to NSE's scale as a reason the exchange may push for the window. "It's probably the natural home where more trades will have happen," he said, referring to NSE's deeper liquidity pool compared with BSE.

That depth is also where the complexity lies. If NSE's own platform captures the bulk of trading volume in its stock, price discovery on BSE, the primary listing venue, could suffer. Parekh flagged this as the central issue Sebi will have to weigh. "If the primary venue has senior trades than the secondary venue, then it will impact price discovery on that other forum," he said, adding that SEBI is unlikely to want to pick winners between the two platforms.

Two of India's three listed exchanges, BSE and MCX, are already cross-listed on each other and have delivered strong returns since listing. Parekh said NSE's listing would similarly unlock exit value for investors currently active in the informal grey market for NSE shares, while bringing the exchange under the same governance and disclosure norms that already apply to it as an unlisted entity under SEBI's regulations.

ALSO READ: IPO-Bound Purple Style Labs Pins Valuation On Premiumisation, Despite Mounting Losses

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.