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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 5: Nivin Pauly Film Nears Rs 100-Crore Worldwide Milestone

The Malayalam drama 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' registered healthy growth on Day 5, collecting Rs 7.90 crore net in India, up 14.5% from Monday's Rs 6.90 crore.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 5: Nivin Pauly Film Nears Rs 100-Crore Worldwide Milestone
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit gains at the box office on day 5
Image: Nivin Pauly/Instagram

After a brief slowdown on Monday, Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit bounced back on its first Tuesday, with a healthy turnout at the box office. The Malayalam drama has collected Rs 7.90 crore net in India on Day 5, marking a 14.5% growth from its Monday collection of Rs 6.90 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 35.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 41.65 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 52.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 93.90 crore.

State-Wise Gross Report

Kerala remained the biggest contributor on Day 5, bringing in Rs 7.75 crore gross. Karnataka added Rs 65 lakh, followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs 40 lakh.

The rest of India contributed Rs 35 lakh, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added Rs 10 lakh. The film's total India gross for the day stood at Rs 9.25 crore.

Box Office So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Friday and witnessed strong growth over the weekend, collecting Rs 7.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.80 crore on Sunday.

Collections dropped to Rs 6.90 crore on Monday before picking up again to Rs 7.90 crore on Tuesday.

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About The Film

Directed by Girish A.D., Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The cast also includes Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan, Srinda and others. Vishnu Vijay composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese edited the film.

The film follows Ashley, who returns home from abroad. A wedding in the neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin, setting the story in motion.

Released in theatres on August 21, the romantic comedy explores love, family and second chances through the relationship between Ashley and Justin.

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