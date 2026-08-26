Ted Lasso Season 4 Episode 4 Release: Plot, Recap, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Ted Lasso Season 4 takes AFC Richmond in a new direction as Ted steps up to coach the newly formed Lady Greyhounds. Before Episode 4 arrives, here's a quick look at what happened and what's coming next in the series.

What Happened In Episode 3?

Episode 3, Richmond's Got Talent, sees Ted, Alice and Beard searching for a new striker after the Lady Greyhounds lose a key player. Ted holds open tryouts, eventually bringing Lizzie, Shannon and Gemma into the team. Gemma, who once quit football because of Alice, returns and scores the winning goal.

Elsewhere, Keeley deals with sponsor and uniform troubles, Roy finds a quick solution, and Rebecca struggles to balance the club with her relationship.

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What to Expect From Episode 4?

With the Lady Greyhounds beginning to find their footing, Episode 4, Greyhounds' Day Off, shifts focus to what happens off the pitch. As the players spend more time together, Ted and his coaching staff must deal with clashing personalities, internal tensions and the challenges of turning a group of individuals into a united team.

Cast, Characters And Team

Jason Sudeikis returns as Ted Lasso, an American football coach who is hired to manage an English soccer team despite having no experience in the sport. The other casts includes Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca, Juno Temple as Keeley, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard and Jeremy Swift as Higgins.

New Season 4 cast members include Tanya Reynolds as Alice Chilton, Jude Mack as Boots, Aisling Sharkey as Niamh Harrigan, Rex Hayes as Siobhan Harrigan, Abbie Hern as Gemma and Faye Marsay as Lizzie. Grant Feely plays Ted's son Henry.

The series is created by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly.

Episode Guide

Season 4 has 10 episodes. New episodes will arrive every week on Wednesday, with the finale scheduled for October 7.

When And Where To Watch?

Episode 4 of Ted Lasso Season 4 will release in India at 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday. The episode will stream on Apple TV.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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