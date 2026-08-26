Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 26: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Brent crude prices were little changed on Wednesday, hovering around the $89-a-barrel mark, as geopolitical uncertainty continued to weigh on market sentiment. At last check, Brent crude futures were down 0.23% at $85.55 a barrel.

Oil prices fell more than 3% on Tuesday after the US shifted towards economic sanctions rather than military strikes to pressure Iran. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, fell 3.9% to settle at $88.58 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 3.1% to close at $82.36 a barrel.

Oil prices have fallen more than 5% this week after the US government announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting Iran and entities accused of continuing to trade with the Islamic Republic.

For India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, a sustained rise in global oil prices could widen the import bill and add to inflationary pressures. Higher crude prices could also increase the likelihood of further domestic fuel price revisions.

Petrol Prices On August 26

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.43/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.12/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.75/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.93/litre

Diesel Prices On August 26

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.78/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.78 litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.57/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.79/litre

What Moves Petrol, Diesel Prices?

Global crude prices remain the biggest determinant of retail fuel prices in India, but they are far from the only factor.

Domestic petrol and diesel rates are also influenced by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution costs, as well as movements in the rupee against the US dollar.

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