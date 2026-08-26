Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open; Brent Crude Falls Near $87 A Barrel

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GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,554.54 on Wednesday, pointing to a positive start for Indian equities after benchmark indices returned to gains in the previous session.

The Nifty 50 rose 115.50 points, or 0.48%, to close at 24,334.55, while the Sensex gained 286.98 points, or 0.37%, to end at 77,656.09. The gains came after the benchmarks fell on Monday and as monthly futures and options contracts expired.

Asian equities traded in mixed directions on Wednesday as investors awaited Nvidia's quarterly earnings and tracked a continued decline in crude oil prices.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.53%, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.24%. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.35%, and China's Shanghai Composite edged 0.01% lower.

Investors are awaiting Nvidia's second-quarter results, due after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday. Wall Street expects the chipmaker to report earnings of $2.09 per share on revenue of $92.28 billion, according to FactSet.

Nvidia's results could have implications for broader equity markets because the company is the largest constituent of the S&P 500, with a market capitalisation of more than $5 trillion.

Oil prices fell for a third consecutive session after Iran and Oman discussed an "interim framework" aimed at facilitating the return of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude dropped below $87 a barrel, taking its losses for the week to about 8%, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $81 a barrel.

U.S. stock futures were largely steady. S&P 500 futures were little changed, while Nasdaq-100 futures rose nearly 0.1%.

Markets are also looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's speech at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming on Friday. Some investors expect Warsh to provide limited guidance on monetary policy as the Fed's September decision approaches.