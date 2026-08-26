Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 26

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,63,430 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,45,540 per kg around 6.30 am on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

24K gold stood at Rs 1,63,430 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,49,811 per 10gm as of Wednesday's early hours. Over a week, the price of 24K gold surged more than 3.18%, while during the past year it rallied 61.4%.

Among the major cities, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices for gold as well as silver across India.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,63,130 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,62,850 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,63,610 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,62,920 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,63,260 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,63,390 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,49,536; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,49,279, Chennai at Rs 1,49,976, Kolkata at Rs 1,49,343, Bengaluru at Rs 1,49,655, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,49,774 per 10gm.

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Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,45,540 per kg on Wednesday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,27,125 per kg. Silver 999 fine was up 3.24% in the past week, while rallying nearly 111% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,45,090 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,44,670 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,45,810 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,44,770 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,45,290 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,45,480 per kg

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