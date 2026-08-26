Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 26

Gold price today: 24K gold stood at Rs 1,63,430 per 10gm, while silver was at Rs 2,45,540 per kg on Aug. 26. Gold prices rose 3.18% over the past week.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 26
Among the major cities, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today.
NDTV Profit/ AI Generated

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,63,430 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,45,540 per kg around 6.30 am on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

24K gold stood at Rs 1,63,430 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,49,811 per 10gm as of Wednesday's early hours. Over a week, the price of 24K gold surged more than 3.18%, while during the past year it rallied 61.4%.

Among the major cities, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices for gold as well as silver across India.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,63,130 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,62,850 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,63,610 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,62,920 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,63,260 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,63,390 per 10gm 

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,49,536; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,49,279, Chennai at Rs 1,49,976, Kolkata at Rs 1,49,343, Bengaluru at Rs 1,49,655, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,49,774 per 10gm. 

Also Read: Gold Prices To Nose-Dive Again? Solid Options Bet Suggests Correction Around The Corner

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,45,540 per kg on Wednesday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,27,125 per kg. Silver 999 fine was up 3.24% in the past week, while rallying nearly 111% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,45,090 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,44,670 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,45,810 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,44,770 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,45,290 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,45,480 per kg 

Also Read: Oil Falls 8% This Week: Brent Crude Below $87 As Iran, Oman Seek Hormuz Shipping Deal

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

OpenAI Data Center Executive Chris Malone Departs The AI Startup

OpenAI Data Center Executive Chris Malone Departs The AI Startup

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com