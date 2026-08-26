Mumbai Traffic Jam Alert: Truck Accident On Eastern Express Highway Causes Disruption

A truck accident on Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway caused a major traffic jam near Chembur on Wednesday morning, leaving vehicles stranded on the busy stretch.

The accident took place at around 5:30 a.m. after the driver of a truck travelling towards Thane reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The truck crashed into the road divider before entering the opposite carriageway.

Traffic police reached the spot and began managing vehicular movement as congestion built up in the area. A crane was also deployed to remove the damaged truck from the road and clear the affected lanes.

Mumbai Police, responding to a post on X highlighting the traffic disruption, said the Chembur Traffic Division had been informed about the incident.

The accident caused a major impact on morning traffic, with long queues of vehicles reported on the Eastern Express Highway near Chembur.

Traffic Restrictions In Mumbai

More than 10,000 police staffers, along with personnel from other agencies, will be deployed across Mumbai on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad from Tuesday, a police official said.

Eid-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi)begins on the evening of Tuesday, with major observances and official public holidays continuing through Wednesday.

According to the official, the deployment will include eight additional commissioners of police, 29 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), 56 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), 1,618 police officers and 8,325 police personnel to prevent any untoward incident.

Personnel from other agencies, including the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), Riot Control Unit, DELTA, Combat Unit and other security units, will also be deployed, the official said.

Police have urged citizens at crowded places not to touch any unclaimed or suspicious objects and to immediately inform the Mumbai Police on helpline numbers 100 or 112 in case of any assistance, the official added.

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