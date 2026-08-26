Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On August 26 For Eid-e-Milad? Check State-Wise Details

Banks across several states and Union Territories will remain closed on Wednesday, August 26, for Eid-e-Milad, also known as Milad-un-Nabi, while branches in other parts of the country will operate as usual.

The Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar lists August 26 as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act in a number of regional offices. The day is observed for Id-E-Milad, Baravafat or Milad-un-Nabi, while Kerala is also marking Onam.

Eid-e-Milad commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed on 12th Rabi al-Awwal.

Where Are Banks Closed Today?

According to the RBI calendar, bank branches will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

The RBI matrix marks a holiday on August 26 for its centres in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

Banks are not marked for an August 26 holiday in RBI centres including Ahmedabad, Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Kolkata, Panaji, Shillong and Shimla. Customers should, however, check with their local branch as holidays can vary by location.

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Will Online Banking Services Work?

Digital banking services are expected to remain available even where physical branches are shut. Customers can continue to use UPI, mobile and internet banking, ATMs and card services for most routine transactions.

Branch-based services, including cash deposits or withdrawals at counters, cheque-related work, passbook updates and other in-person requests, may be unavailable in areas observing the holiday.

The RBI also mandates public holidays for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Apart from Eid, the 10-day Onam festivities are now reaching their climax on August 26, with families busy making arrangements for the grand feast, decorating courtyards with elaborate 'pookkakam' (floral carpets) and preparing to welcome guests. Rooted in Hindu mythology, Onam transcends faith, caste and social status, bringing Malayalis together in a celebration of tradition and joy. Key traditions include the laying of floral carpets and the grand Onam Sadhya feast served on plantain leaves.

ALSO READ: When In Onam 2026? Check Key Festival Dates, Significance And Celebrations

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