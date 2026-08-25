When In Onam 2026? Check Key Festival Dates, Significance And Celebrations

Few festivals capture Kerala's cultural spirit quite like Onam. Celebrated over ten days, the harvest festival draws Malayalis around the world into a season of family gatherings, community events, traditional performances and rich culinary feasts. The traditional ten-day Onam celebrations begin with Atham and culminate in Thiruvonam, while festivities continue in many parts of Kerala in the days that follow.

When Is Onam 2026?

Onam 2026 will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 26, with Thiruvonam marking the main day of the festival. The celebrations began with Atham on Aug. 16.

Key Festival Dates for Onam 2026

Atham (Aug. 16) : Onam celebrations got underway with the traditional Athachamayam parade in Thripunithura and the laying of the first floral carpet.

Uthradam / First Onam (Aug. 25) : Known as the day before the main Onam celebration, it is a busy period for households completing last-minute arrangements, shopping for the festival and preparing for King Mahabali's symbolic arrival.

Thiruvonam / Main Onam (Aug. 26) : Considered the most sacred occasion of the Onam season, the day is marked by families coming together, performing rituals and sitting down for festive meals.

Third Onam (Aug. 27): Cultural programmes, traditional performances and community gatherings continue across Kerala following Thiruvonam.

Fourth Onam (Aug. 28): The traditional Onam festivities conclude with cultural events, performances and family gatherings across the state.

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Thiruvonam Nakshatram Timings

Nakshatra Begins: 10:51 PM on August 25, 2026

Nakshatra Ends: 12:48 AM on August 27, 2026

Significance Window: The Madhyahna period on August 26 is considered the key period for observing Thiruvonam celebrations.

Significance And Cultural Heritage

Onam is rooted in the legend of King Mahabali, the beloved ruler whose reign is remembered as a golden age of prosperity, fairness and social harmony. Hindu mythology says Lord Vishnu took the form of Vamana to test the king's humility before allowing Mahabali the privilege of returning from the netherworld once every year to meet his people.

Today, Onam is celebrated across Kerala and by Malayali communities worldwide, bringing together traditions associated with harvest, family, food and community.

Traditional Celebrations

The ten-day Onam celebrations open with Atham, when families begin creating a Pookalam at the entrance to their homes as a traditional welcome for King Mahabali. Fresh flowers are added each day, gradually transforming the design into a larger and more elaborate display by Thiruvonam.

Across Kerala, the festivities also feature traditional performances, music and community processions, lending towns and neighbourhoods a distinctly celebratory atmosphere.

No Onam celebration is complete without the Onam Sadhya, an elaborate grand feast served traditionally on fresh plantain leaves. Comprising up to two dozen distinct vegetarian dishes, ranging from Avial, Thoran, and Sambar to crispy banana chips, the meal showcases the rich culinary heritage of Kerala. The feast typically concludes with Payasam, a sweet traditional dessert made in several varieties using ingredients such as rice, lentils, milk, coconut milk and jaggery.

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