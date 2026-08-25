Augmont Enterprises IPO Day 3: GMP Signals 41.24% Listing Gain; Check Subscription Status

Investor sentiment remains overwhelmingly positive for the Augmont Enterprises IPO, which has been subscribed over 14 times on the final day of bidding. With the grey market premium (GMP) indicating a potential listing gain of over 41%, the mainboard issue has generated significant buzz. The bidding window closes today, August 25, 2026, leaving investors with a limited time to participate.
For those considering this IPO, here is a detailed analysis of its key aspects.
(Please note: Grey Market Premium (GMP) is an unofficial, speculative indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing performance of the stock.)
Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP Today
As of 11:00 a.m. on August 25, 2026, the GMP for Augmont Enterprises IPO is a robust Rs 325. This premium, when compared to the upper end of the IPO price band, suggests a potential listing gain of 41.24% over the upper price band.
- Upper Price Band: Rs 788
- Grey Market Premium (GMP): Rs 325
- Estimated Listing Price: Rs 1,113
- Implied Listing Gain: 41.24%
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Augmont Enterprises IPO Day 3 Subscription Status
The Rs 825-crore IPO from Augmont Enterprises has been subscribed 23.59 times as of 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
Here is the category-wise subscription breakdown:
- Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 2.95x
- Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 61.32x
- Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 19.36x
- Employee Reserved: 12.8x
- Total Subscription: 23.59x
Augmont Enterprises IPO: Should You Subscribe?
Key positives
- Strong revenue and PAT growth
- Exposure to India's precious-metals ecosystem
- Integrated gold and silver value chain
- Strong IPO subscription
Key risks
- Very high dependence on precious-metal trading volumes/prices
- Working-capital intensive business
- GMP is unofficial and volatile
- Valuation needs to be assessed against listed peers
Augmont Enterprises IPO: Issue Size, Price Band, Lot Size And More
- Total Issue Size: Rs 825 crore
- Fresh Issue: Rs 620 crore (0.79 crore shares)
- Offer-For-Sale (OFS): Rs 205 crore (0.26 crore shares)
- Price Band: Rs 750 to Rs 788 per share
- Lot Size: 19 shares
- Minimum Investment (Retail): Rs 14,972
- Book-Running Lead Manager: Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.
- Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
Augmont Enterprises IPO Key Dates
- Bidding Opens: August 21, 2026
- Bidding Closes: August 25, 2026
- Allotment Finalisation: August 27, 2026
- Refund Initiation: August 28, 2026
- Credit of Shares to Demat: August 28, 2026
- Listing Date: August 31, 2026
Use Of Proceeds
Augmont Enterprises plans to utilise Rs 465 crore from the net proceeds for the following objectives:
- Funding Working Capital: To expand its gold and silver inventory.
- Meeting Margin Requirements: For secure procurement of precious metals.
- General Corporate Purposes: To fund daily operations and future growth initiatives.
Company Financials
Augmont Enterprises has demonstrated impressive financial performance, showing strong, high-paced growth fuelled by the digital bullion and precious metals trading sector.
- Total Revenue (FY26): Rs 94,282.47 crore (a 42% increase from Rs 66,252.05 crore in FY25)
- Net Profit (PAT) (FY26): Rs 348.30 crore (a 53% increase from Rs 227.19 crore in FY25)
- EBITDA (FY26): Rs 385.95 crore (compared to Rs 304.09 crore in FY25)
About Augmont Enterprises Ltd.
Founded in 2012, Mumbai-based Augmont Enterprises Ltd. is an integrated precious metals platform with a presence across the gold and silver value chain. The company's operations include procurement, refining, bullion trading, digital gold, and jewellery manufacturing. Its services are delivered through the "Augmont SPOT" platform for businesses and "Augmont Gold For All" for consumers.
Disclaimer: Investing in IPOs carries market risks. It is essential to read the red herring prospectus (RHP) and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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