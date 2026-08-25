Augmont Enterprises IPO Day 3: GMP Signals 41.24% Listing Gain; Check Subscription Status

Investor sentiment remains overwhelmingly positive for the Augmont Enterprises IPO, which has been subscribed over 14 times on the final day of bidding. With the grey market premium (GMP) indicating a potential listing gain of over 41%, the mainboard issue has generated significant buzz. The bidding window closes today, August 25, 2026, leaving investors with a limited time to participate.

For those considering this IPO, here is a detailed analysis of its key aspects.

(Please note: Grey Market Premium (GMP) is an unofficial, speculative indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing performance of the stock.)

Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP Today

As of 11:00 a.m. on August 25, 2026, the GMP for Augmont Enterprises IPO is a robust Rs 325. This premium, when compared to the upper end of the IPO price band, suggests a potential listing gain of 41.24% over the upper price band.

Upper Price Band: Rs 788

Grey Market Premium (GMP): Rs 325

Estimated Listing Price: Rs 1,113

Implied Listing Gain: 41.24%

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Augmont Enterprises IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The Rs 825-crore IPO from Augmont Enterprises has been subscribed 23.59 times as of 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Here is the category-wise subscription breakdown:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 2.95x

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 61.32x

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 19.36x

Employee Reserved: 12.8x

Total Subscription: 23.59x

Augmont Enterprises IPO: Should You Subscribe?

Key positives

Strong revenue and PAT growth

Exposure to India's precious-metals ecosystem

Integrated gold and silver value chain

Strong IPO subscription

Key risks

Very high dependence on precious-metal trading volumes/prices

Working-capital intensive business

GMP is unofficial and volatile

Valuation needs to be assessed against listed peers

Augmont Enterprises IPO: Issue Size, Price Band, Lot Size And More

Total Issue Size: Rs 825 crore

Fresh Issue: Rs 620 crore (0.79 crore shares)

Offer-For-Sale (OFS): Rs 205 crore (0.26 crore shares)

Price Band: Rs 750 to Rs 788 per share

Lot Size: 19 shares

Minimum Investment (Retail): Rs 14,972

Book-Running Lead Manager: Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Augmont Enterprises IPO Key Dates

Bidding Opens: August 21, 2026

Bidding Closes: August 25, 2026

Allotment Finalisation: August 27, 2026

Refund Initiation: August 28, 2026

Credit of Shares to Demat: August 28, 2026

Listing Date: August 31, 2026

Use Of Proceeds

Augmont Enterprises plans to utilise Rs 465 crore from the net proceeds for the following objectives:

Funding Working Capital: To expand its gold and silver inventory.

Meeting Margin Requirements: For secure procurement of precious metals.

General Corporate Purposes: To fund daily operations and future growth initiatives.

Company Financials

Augmont Enterprises has demonstrated impressive financial performance, showing strong, high-paced growth fuelled by the digital bullion and precious metals trading sector.

Total Revenue (FY26): Rs 94,282.47 crore (a 42% increase from Rs 66,252.05 crore in FY25)

Net Profit (PAT) (FY26): Rs 348.30 crore (a 53% increase from Rs 227.19 crore in FY25)

EBITDA (FY26): Rs 385.95 crore (compared to Rs 304.09 crore in FY25)

About Augmont Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2012, Mumbai-based Augmont Enterprises Ltd. is an integrated precious metals platform with a presence across the gold and silver value chain. The company's operations include procurement, refining, bullion trading, digital gold, and jewellery manufacturing. Its services are delivered through the "Augmont SPOT" platform for businesses and "Augmont Gold For All" for consumers.

Disclaimer: Investing in IPOs carries market risks. It is essential to read the red herring prospectus (RHP) and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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