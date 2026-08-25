US Removes Syria From Terrorism Sponsor List, Directs Reviews On Sanctions

The US on Monday removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, allowing greater scope for investment and economic ties with Damascus.

Syria had been on the list since 1979. The latest decision therefore represents a significant change in US policy and a potentially important step towards Syria's economic and diplomatic reintegration.

The decision took effect on August 24 after a 45-day review by Congress. This shift in US policy towards Syria and comes as Washington seeks closer ties with the country's new government.

Alongside the removal of Syria from the SST list, the US revoked the designation of al-Nusra Front, later known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity. The US Treasury also removed HTS from its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.

By terminating the national emergency and the broader Syria Sanctions Program, the landmark June 2025 Executive Order "Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions" expedited relief efforts and initiated formal evaluations of existing Syria-related sanctions and terrorist designations.

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The State Department said the latest measures recognise commitments and positive steps taken by the Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa to distance Syria from international terrorism.

Over the preceding year, Syria also joined the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and conducted operations against terrorist networks, including ISIS, al-Qaida, Hizballah and Iran-aligned groups, according to the US government.

Consequently, Syria General License (GL) 25, which permitted certain transactions otherwise restricted by HTS's role in the Syrian government, is no longer required, as per Ofac Treasury circular.

Washington said the removal of the designations is expected to eliminate major barriers to private-sector investment, support Syria's economic recovery and facilitate its reintegration into the global economy.

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