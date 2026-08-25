Shankesh Jewellers IPO Listing: Shares List With 11% Premium At Rs 103.30 Apiece On NSE

Shankesh Jewellers shares made a decent debut in the Indian stock market on Tuesday, with a stock listing at a minor premium. Shankesh Jewellers IPO listing date was today, August 25.

Shankesh Jewellers shares were listed at Rs 103.30 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 11.08% to the issue price of Rs 93 per share. On BSE, the stock was listed with 9.89% premium at Rs 102.20 per share.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO listing was in-line with the Street estimates, as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the debut, Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP today was Rs 2.75 per share, signalling the listing to be at nearly 3% premium.

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Shankesh Jewellers IPO Details

The initial public offering of (IPO) of the handcrafted gold jewellery manufacturer was open for subscription from August 18 to August 20, and the IPO allotment date was August 21. Shankesh Jewellers IPO listing date is August 25, and the stock has been listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO price band was Rs 88 to Rs 93 per share, and the company raised Rs 367.18 crore from the book-build issue. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 274.18 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 93 crore.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO was subscribed by 2.80 times in total, NSE data showed.

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Shankesh Jewellers IPO registrar.

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