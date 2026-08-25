Texmaco Rail Shares Jump 6% As Company Fixes September 11 As Dividend Record Date

Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, rising as much as 6.38% to hit an intraday high of Rs 110.80 per share, after the company announced the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

At 9:40 am, Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares were trading 4.80% higher at Rs 109.15 apiece. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.10% lower at 77,288 levels.

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Texmaco Rail Dividend: Record Date, AGM Details

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has fixed Friday, September 11, 2026, as the record date for determining the entitlement of members to receive dividend for FY26, if declared at the company's 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The AGM is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 18, 2026, according to an exchange filing.

The company said the dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid to members whose names appear in the Register of Members or in the lists provided by the depositories as of the record date, September 11.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has not specified the dividend amount in the filing. The final dividend will be subject to declaration at the AGM.

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