Annu Projects IPO Opens: Check Latest GMP, Subscription Status, Allotment And Listing Date

The Annu Projects IPO opened for subscription on Aug. 25. The company is an EPC player focused on overhead and underground utilities infrastructure across telecom, sewerage and gas pipeline projects.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.77 crore equity shares, aggregating to Rs 175.06 crore at the upper end of the price band. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, meaning the proceeds from the issue will go to the company.

Annu Projects IPO GMP Today

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 0 and the upper price band of Rs 99, the estimated Annu Projects IPO listing price is Rs 99 per share. This implies a potential flat listing.

Note: The grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator and is based on market speculation. GMP trends can change before listing and do not guarantee the actual listing price.

Annu Projects IPO Subscription Dates

The initial public offering (IPO) of Annu Projects opens for bidding on Aug. 25, 2026, and closes on Aug. 28, 2026.

Subscription figures across Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and Retail Individual Investors will be updated throughout the bidding window.

Annu Projects IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 31, 2026. Shares of Annu Projects are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 2, 2026.

Annu Projects IPO Details

The Annu Projects IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 1.77 crore equity shares worth Rs 175.06 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): Nil

The total issue size stands at Rs 175.06 crore. The price band is fixed at Rs 94–Rs 99 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 151 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,949 at the upper end of the price band.

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Annu Projects Financial Performance

The company reported solid financial growth, with total income rising 34% and profit after tax increasing 56% year-on-year.

For FY26, Annu Projects reported:

Total income: Rs 244.59 crore, compared with Rs 182.35 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 33.03 crore, up from Rs 21.10 crore

EBITDA: Rs 50.19 crore versus Rs 32.19 crore a year earlier

Annu Projects IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding capital expenditure requirements of the company for purchase of machinery or equipment (Rs 15.41 crore).

Funding working capital requirements of the company (Rs 115 crore).

General corporate purposes.

Annu Projects Business

Annu Projects is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company focused on the design, development, implementation, operations, and maintenance of essential overhead and underground utilities infrastructure. Its business operations span telecom infrastructure, sewerage infrastructure, and gas pipeline projects.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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