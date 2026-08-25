Viral Video: Robot Steals Show At Sandwich Shop Inauguration With Puja, Dance

A sandwich shop inauguration in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, took an unusual turn when a humanoid robot became the centre of attention during the opening ceremony.

The humanoid robot, brought by Indore-based Bidyut Innovation, reached the venue with armed bodyguards and attracted a lot of attention from the crowd. He shook hands with people at the entrance before being welcomed in the traditional way with a cloth tied around his neck. The robot then joined the inauguration ceremony, NDTV reported.

The robot participated in the traditional puja held as a part of the shop's inauguration. It was also present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, combining traditional rituals with a futuristic attraction.

The robot subsequently broke into a dance during the event, making it the unexpected star of the ceremony.

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During the puja, vermillion was applied to its forehead, while one of the guests also offered it a plate of sandwiches from the newly opened shop. At one point, the robot raised its hand to wave at the gathering. One man appeared to mistake the gesture for a blessing and bowed before it, prompting laughter among those around him, NDTV reported.

The widely circulating video generated a range of reactions online. Some users joked about whether robots could eventually replace waiters and cooks, while others commented on the robot's dancing abilities, India Today reported.

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