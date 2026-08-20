AI Traffic Police: China Deploys 6-Foot 'RoboCops' To Monitor E-Bikes, Intersections

China is deploying wheeled humanoid robots such as the T2 to handle routine traffic-monitoring duties, issuing warnings to road users without carrying weapons or having the power to make arrests.

The 1.88-metre, 98-kilogram robots, developed by local technology company SUPCON Information, use built-in cameras and radar systems to identify traffic violations.

The project is part of a broader effort to move artificial intelligence and humanoid robots from showrooms and demonstrations into practical roles in public infrastructure, according to a Reuters report.

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With no weapons, no power to make arrests and wheels instead of the mechanical gait associated with the Hollywood cyborg, the T2 is not exactly the "RoboCop" of the 1987 film.

However, the 6-foot-2-inch robot can identify a helmetless e-bike rider at a busy intersection in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, issue a warning and move its mechanical arms in sync with traffic signals.

The robots can also answer questions about parking, directions and traffic rules, while an emergency feature can connect users with local police. According to SUPCON's intelligent unmanned systems innovation centre head Cao Hui, their seven-jointed arms mimic common traffic-police movements timed to traffic lights.

Since May, SUPCON has deployed 15 robots in Hangzhou. The company says they have issued more than 170,000 warnings and helped reduce helmetless riding and stop-line violations by more than 40%. Reuters said it could not independently verify the figures.

According to Cao, the company has spent thousands of hours testing the robots at tourist destinations, business districts and school zones, as well as during rush-hour traffic and in adverse weather conditions.

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SUPCON says the robots can identify violations with more than 95% accuracy, although cameras and radar can still be affected by factors such as intense sunlight, rain and high temperatures.

The deployment reflects China's broader push to find practical, real-world roles for humanoid robots as companies look to move the technology beyond exhibitions and demonstrations.

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