'US Crisis Being Diverted': Iran Warns Trump Of Consequences After Economic D-Day Threat

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has hit back at US President Donald Trump's warning of an Economic D-Day for countries and entities helping Tehran, saying Washington's own economic problems are being overlooked.

Araghchi shared a screenshot of a New York Times report on X and wrote, “The so-called ‘Economic D-Day' is a diversion from America's own crisis: unprecedented debt & surging interest costs. Doubling down on failed policies will only bring further defeat—and enmity of Iranians. US economic terrorism threatens global economy and sovereignty worldwide.”

The NYT report cited by Araghchi said US national debt had crossed $40 trillion after decades of borrowing. It noted that the US government owed $40.05 trillion as of the latest data, up $2.90 trillion, or 7.8%, from the same period a year earlier.

ALSO READ: Trump Threatens 'Tremendous Economic Consequences' For Countries Helping Iran

The latest exchange comes after Trump escalated economic pressure on Iran, describing his administration's measures as the most crushing economic operation ever imposed on a country. He also warned countries, businesses and institutions providing economic support to Tehran of severe consequences.

Trump said Iran had failed to seize an opportunity to reach a deal, as negotiations aimed at ending the more-than-five-month conflict remain deadlocked. He also asked envoys to halt talks with Tehran, while the UAE suspended trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran, citing intensifying regional tensions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences.”

He specifically cited oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies, adding, “This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat.”

Washington has already imposed extensive sanctions targeting Iran's oil, shipping and financial sectors, including companies, brokers and tankers accused of facilitating Iranian oil exports.

ALSO READ: Iran Warns US After Trump's Threat: Negotiations On Final Deal Won't Commence If...

Trump further said, “These maniacs are on the ropes, and these HISTORIC MEASURES will cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide. IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security Commission of Iran's Parliament, issued a separate warning on X. “We are watching your every move. Any further mistake or miscalculation will carry consequences far greater than before,” he wrote.

“End your presence in the region immediately, before it is too late, and accept Iran's new regional order.”

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