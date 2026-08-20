Paper Profits Or Real Growth? AI Stocks Drive 52% S&P 500 Earnings Surge

Rising paper gains from investments in artificial intelligence companies significantly boosted the S&P 500's second-quarter earnings. The technology sector's 74% profit increase is driving the overall index's estimated 52% year-on-year growth in Q2 earnings.

The results were boosted by significant mark-to-market gains at Alphabet and Amazon, reflecting the rising value of their investments and equity holdings linked to the AI boom, according to a Reuters report.

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According to Tajinder Dhillon, head of earnings analysis at LSEG, Amazon's second-quarter 2026 results included $53.4 billion in non-operating pre-tax other income, largely linked to its investment in Anthropic. Alphabet, meanwhile, reported an unrealised gain of $77.1 billion on equity securities.

Excluding these gains, the latest estimate for S&P 500 second-quarter profit growth would be 33%, according to Dhillon. Even so, that would still mark the strongest quarter for earnings growth since 2021.

The gap highlights why some investors remain cautious about mark-to-market gains, which can reverse if the value of the underlying investments falls.

"Mark-to-market gains can turn into losses just as fast," BofA Securities equities and quant analyst Savita Subramanian said in a recent client letter. "We are not arguing mark-to-market gains are bad, though we remain cautious that increasing earnings dependence on (largely) uncontrollable factors reduces visibility."

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Goldman Sachs strategists said this month that AI infrastructure stocks accounted for almost one-third of the growth in S&P 500 earnings per share during the second quarter.

The strong earnings season has also led analysts to raise their expectations for the third quarter. Analysts now expect S&P 500 companies to post profit growth of 29.2%, up from 27.6% at the beginning of July, with positive outlooks significantly outnumbering negative ones.

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