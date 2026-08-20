OpenAI GPT-5.6 Now On AWS In India, Costs Up To 80% Less

Amazon Web Services has announced the general availability of OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Terra and GPT-5.6 Luna models on Amazon Bedrock in India, enabling organisations to process model inference on AWS infrastructure within the country.

The move is expected to benefit organisations across financial services, healthcare, public services and start-ups, allowing them to deploy OpenAI models locally while maintaining existing AWS security, governance and compliance controls.

GPT-5.6 Terra is positioned as a balanced, general-purpose model for enterprise workloads, including software development, coding, data analysis and multi-step agent workflows. GPT-5.6 Luna, meanwhile, is designed for high-volume and latency-sensitive applications such as summarisation, classification, customer support and voice assistants, according to a release by Amazon.

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The availability comes alongside recent pricing reductions. According to AWS, GPT-5.6 Luna costs up to 80% less, while GPT-5.6 Terra costs up to 20% less following OpenAI's latest price changes. The reduced pricing is reflected on Amazon Bedrock, potentially lowering the cost of deploying AI applications at scale.

Through Amazon Bedrock's unified API, organisations can access OpenAI models alongside other foundation models available on AWS without having to substantially alter their existing infrastructure or development workflows.

The models can be used for a range of enterprise applications, including agentic coding, data analysis, regulated-process automation, KYC verification, regulatory filings and document processing. Businesses can also use Luna for high-volume customer-facing applications, including AI-powered chatbots and voice assistants.

AWS said customers can continue using their existing security, governance and compliance mechanisms when deploying the OpenAI models through Bedrock. In-country inference could also help organisations with data-residency and regulatory requirements where processing data within India is important.

The availability marks an expansion of OpenAI model access for Indian enterprises through AWS and provides organisations with a combination of local inference, enterprise controls and reduced pricing.

With the addition of GPT-5.6 Terra and Luna, AWS is positioning Amazon Bedrock as a single platform through which Indian businesses can deploy advanced AI models for both general enterprise workloads and high-volume, cost-sensitive applications.

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