Stock Market Today Live Updates: Sensex Jumps 400 Points, Nifty Above 22,500 Defying Market Volatility

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On Thursday, the domestic equity indices slipped over half a percent, extending the decline for the eighth consecutive week, its longest weekly losing streak since 2001. Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said, "After eight weeks of declines the market appears set for a rebound in the near-term. The better-than-expected results of Accenture and the appointment of Anup Bagchi as MD and CEO of HDFC Bank have the potential to lead a turnaround in the market.''

''Even though the headwinds coming from elevated crude prices, high US bond yields and sustained FII selling remain; the market is unlikely to be dragged down further since the valuations have tuned attractive, particularly for large-caps. There are strong tailwinds, too. The September auto sales numbers are good, indicating a structurally resilient economy. The RBI is most likely to raise rates by 25bp on 7th October. The market has already largely discounted this. Banks will benefit from the rate hike since rising floating rates will improve their margins,'' added Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.