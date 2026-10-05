Stock Market Today Live Updates: Sensex Jumps 400 Points, Nifty Above 22,500 Defying Market Volatility
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street, global and Asian markets.
On Thursday, the domestic equity indices slipped over half a percent, extending the decline for the eighth consecutive week, its longest weekly losing streak since 2001. Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said, "After eight weeks of declines the market appears set for a rebound in the near-term. The better-than-expected results of Accenture and the appointment of Anup Bagchi as MD and CEO of HDFC Bank have the potential to lead a turnaround in the market.''
''Even though the headwinds coming from elevated crude prices, high US bond yields and sustained FII selling remain; the market is unlikely to be dragged down further since the valuations have tuned attractive, particularly for large-caps. There are strong tailwinds, too. The September auto sales numbers are good, indicating a structurally resilient economy. The RBI is most likely to raise rates by 25bp on 7th October. The market has already largely discounted this. Banks will benefit from the rate hike since rising floating rates will improve their margins,'' added Dr. V K Vijayakumar.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Sector snapshot
The overall market breadth turns sharply positive, with NSE seeing 2,065 advances against 821 declines, while 126 stocks remain unchanged. Among the sectors, Nifty PSU Bank index gains more than 2% to lead gains, while Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty rise more than 1% each. However, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Healthcare and few other indices slip into the red.
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Opening Bell
Sensex jumps 413 points to 72,315 in early trade; Nifty climbs 131.55 points to 22,554.20. Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd. said on Nifty's technical outlook: "We are now in the close vicinity of a horizontal support region that is formed by 21743 and 22182, the reaction lows of 2025 as well as 2026 respectively, both seen in April months. This support region having helped reverse major downtrends in the last two occasions, encourages us to expect the same now. Alternatively, the break of this region would mark the end of the uptrend that has been on since Covid-19 and could expose 19000 and 16700, the 38 and 50% retracements respectively from covid low."
Stock Market Today Live Updates: HDFC Bank Q2 Update
HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India, reported its provisional business metrics for the second quarter of FY27, with a strong growth in advances and deposits. The bank's gross advances in the September quarter grew 16.3% to approximately Rs 32,19,500 crore from Rs 27,69,200 crore as of September 30, 2025.
Average advances under management, which are advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation / assignment, were Rs 31,87,200 crore for the September 2026 quarter, a growth of around 14.0% over Rs 27,94,600 crore for the corresponding September 2025 period.
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Brent Crude Climbs 1% To Hit $103 After Yemeni Houthi Attacks Saudi Energy Facilities
Crude oil prices rose on Monday after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they launched ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Aramco sites in Riyadh and the Khurais area, raising concerns about production at the top exporter in the region. Brent crude futures, due for a December expiry, climbed 81 cents, or 0.79%, to $103.06 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.57 a barrel, up 46 cents, or 0.50% in early trade on Oct. 5.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for a missile and drone attack on Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure, saying it targeted an Aramco facility in Riyadh in retaliation for Saudi-backed military operations in Yemen. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group launched long-range ballistic missiles and drones at the Saudi facility and described the operation as precise.
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Market Outlook
Gaurav Udani, Founder, Thincredblu Securities, on today's market outlook: "Nifty is expected to open around 22,535, up by nearly 115 points, indicating a strong gap-up start. After the recent weakness and the index closing around the important 22,500 zone, this recovery is encouraging, but sustaining the gains will be important.
The immediate support is around 22,450–22,500, while 22,750–22,850 will act as the first resistance zone. If Nifty sustains above 22,850, the recovery can extend towards 23,000. However, I would avoid chasing the opening move and instead look for buying opportunities on dips if the index holds the key support zone.
The broader trend remains cautious, and a sustained move above 23,050 would be required for a meaningful improvement in the near-term setup. Until then, volatility and sharp intraday reversals cannot be ruled out."
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street, global and Asian markets.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,644 level, a premium of nearly 114 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.
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