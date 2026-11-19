Actor Upasana Singh, who gained popularity as Pinky Bua on Comedy Nights With Kapil, has spoken about the harsh realities of working on film and television sets, recalling incidents where crew members lost their lives but the shooting continued without a pause.

Upasana, who is also the president of the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), shared these experiences during an interview with Ankur Singh on his YouTube channel.

Upasana Recalls Contestant Collapsing On Set

Upasana recalled cases where crew members fell ill, met with accidents or died on set, filming continued, with their bodies sometimes moved aside to keep the shoot going.

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“The film industry is one where a lot of money is involved. A producer's daily expenditure is extremely high. And I have seen situations where there are lightmen standing high up on the truss, operating the lights. It gets extremely hot, and sometimes someone falls. I have seen people die. And they are moved to the side while the shooting doesn't stop,” she said.

Upasana also pointed out that when an actor dies suddenly, another performer is sometimes brought in the very next day to take their place.

Although she acknowledged the financial pressure on producers and tight TV schedules, Upasana stressed that human lives must take priority.

“I understand that the show has to go on and that there are telecast commitments to fulfil, but certain things really pierce your heart. They make me question what we are doing as an industry. Have we lost all sense of humanity?” she asked.

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Upasana also spoke about an incident she witnessed while working as a judge on a comedy reality show. A contestant reportedly collapsed in the middle of a performance and was taken away in a van.

However, instead of arranging medical help, the producer allegedly asked for a camera to record the contestant's condition. Upasana claimed that the team wanted to know whether the contestant had fainted because of hunger rather than arranging basic help such as food, juice or ORS.

Speaks Out On Film Set Safety

The incident left her upset, as she felt the production team was more concerned about getting footage for the show than the contestant's health and safety.

She questioned, on the podcast, why production teams sometimes focus more on completing a shoot than the safety and well-being of the people working on it.

“That day, I felt so bad, and I kept thinking that we have stooped so low that we have forgotten humanity. We are only focused on getting TRP; we are not thinking about his parents. What if something happens to him?” she said.

The actor spoke about the difficult working conditions faced by light technicians, who often work at great heights and in extreme heat while setting up equipment.

Her Acting Career

Upasana first came into the spotlight with her role as a hearing- and speech-impaired woman in the 1997 film Judaai. She later appeared in several Hindi films, including Sarfarosh, Ishq Vishk, Aitraaz, Hungama, Hulchul, Golmaal Returns and Judwaa 2.

She became a familiar face on television through her role as Pinky Bua on Comedy Nights with Kapil.

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Watch The Full Interview Here:

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