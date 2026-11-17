Businesswoman and artist Ananya Birla, daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, recently welcomed filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan to her sea-facing mansion in Malabar Hill, Mumbai.

During their time in the garden, Ananya opened up about her creative interests and recited an original poem she had written that offered a glimpse into her thoughts and feelings.

Ananya read out a few lines from the poem:

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“Standing at the shore,

I remember you like that,

Is the only time I wish I do, Mallorca,

Never not leaving, never not arriving,

Like me stuck in your transit.

Never present, but predictable,

At least the ocean waves back.”

She revealed that she had written the poem for someone she would love forever, giving the heartfelt recital an even more personal touch. Farah was visibly moved by the words and said the imagery connected with her.

The moment was featured in Farah's YouTube vlog, which also included her long-time cook, Dilip Mukhiya.

Inside Ananya Birla's Mumbai Home

Farah was also shown around Jatia House. The home features grand interiors, chandeliers, paintings by artists such as M.F. Husain and portraits of family members, whom Ananya described as the family's "north star". Farah also admired a formal room's royal, British-inspired decor.

Ananya later cooked jeera aloo and bhindi for Farah and Dilip. The sprawling garden, complete with a green gazebo, was another highlight. Surprised by its size, Farah remarked, "Yeh public park se bada hai, bhai!" It was in this garden that Ananya recited her poem.

The vlog offered viewers a look at Ananya's home and her interests beyond music and business. Among the different moments from the visit, her poetry recital stood out as a personal glimpse into her creative side.

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Who Is Ananya Birla?

Ananya Birla is an Indian entrepreneur, businesswoman and former singer-songwriter. Born on 1994, she is the eldest daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and belongs to the sixth generation of the Birla family. She studied at the American School of Bombay and the University of Oxford.

She founded Svatantra Microfin at the age of 17 in the year 2012 and later launched Ikai Asai, a platform promoting Indian art and culture. She is also associated with several Aditya Birla Group businesses.

She also co-founded Mpower, a mental health initiative. Ananya made her music debut in 2016 with Livin' the Life before shifting her focus towards business.

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Watch The Full Video Here:

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