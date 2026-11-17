Paint companies have raised prices for a second time in November, taking cumulative increases during the month to around 5%, as rising raw material costs put pressure on margins. Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Birla Opus and Indigo Paints are among the companies that have undertaken further price revisions after implementing an earlier round of hikes at the beginning of the month, according to channel checks.

The latest increases follow sustained inflation in raw material costs, which has prompted paint manufacturers to pass on higher input expenses to customers. The companies have also indicated further pricing action in their Q2 FY27 earnings commentary as they seek to offset the impact of rising costs.

Asian Paints, Birla Opus and Berger Paints have announced or are expected to implement additional increases in the second half of November, while Indigo Paints has implemented its latest round of price revisions from Nov. 17.

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Asian Paints implemented a price increase of around 3–3.5%, effective November 1, and is expected to take another 2% hike by November 21. The increases follow the company's Q2 FY27 commentary, in which it indicated pricing action to offset higher input costs, including the impact of anti-dumping duties. Its cumulative price-hike impact stood at around 12% in H1 FY27, according to channel checks.

Birla Opus implemented a 2% price increase in the first week of November and is expected to undertake another 1.5% increase between November 21 and 25. The company had recorded a price-hike impact of 8.8% in Q1 FY27.

Berger Paints has announced another round of price increases, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 28 per litre/kg, effective November 21. This follows its earlier price revision of Rs 2–25 per litre/kg, which took effect on November 1. The company's cumulative price increases had stood at approximately 11–12% between March and May 2026.

Indigo Paints has implemented price increases of around 5% through two rounds in Q3 FY27. Its latest round, effective November 17, involves product-wise increases ranging from Rs 0.50 to Rs 28 per litre/kg. The first round was implemented around October 27. The company had undertaken price increases of approximately 10–11% in Q1 FY27.

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Listed Hikes

Across the paint industry, cumulative listed price increases announced between January 2026 and Q2 FY27 stood at approximately 14–15%, according to channel checks. However, actual retained price increases were lower at around 9–10% after accounting for discounts and trade schemes.

The latest price revisions come amid sustained inflation in raw material costs, which began rising sharply in March 2026. Around 30–40% of the paint industry's raw material basket is linked to crude oil derivatives, including solvents, resins and binders, making manufacturers vulnerable to fluctuations in crude oil and petrochemical prices.

Q2 Commentary

Paint companies had indicated further pricing action during their Q2 FY27 earnings commentary as elevated input costs continued to weigh on their margins.

Asian Paints Managing Director and CEO Amit Syngle said input costs had risen significantly. The company had undertaken price increases to offset the impact of inflation and anti-dumping duties on titanium dioxide. It had also indicated that the November price increase would help address the higher cost burden.

Berger Paints management flagged continued raw material inflation and indicated that the company could take further price increases in November and beyond, depending on input cost movements. It has also been looking at cost-efficiency measures and withdrawing certain rebates to protect margins.

Indigo Paints Chairman and Managing Director Hemant Jalan said the raw material cost shock, which began in mid-March, continued to affect the company's cost base through Q2 FY27.

He said prices of several key raw materials had risen sharply in March and April, eased somewhat in May and June, and climbed again in July and August.

The renewed inflation prompted another round of price increases across the industry. Indigo Paints' Q2 Ebitda margin declined to 8.9% from 15.3% a year earlier.

NDTV Profit has reached out to the paint companies for their comments on the latest round of November price increases. Their responses are awaited.

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