Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, opened largely flat on Tuesday, supported by easing crude oil prices and a return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), amid Nifty weekly contracts expiry.

The BSE Sensex opened slightly higher at 82,150.62 against its previous close of 82,104.79. On the other hand, Nifty 50 slipped marginally to 25,277.30 against its previous close of 25,291.10.

Among individual stocks, Asian Paints, IndiGo and Adani Ports were among the top gainers. On the flipside, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech and Power Grid were tht top drags.

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Broader markets bounced back after falling in the previous session, Nifty Mid Cap 100 index was up 0.49%, while Nifty Small Cap 100 index rose 0.64%.

Barring Nifty IT index, all sectors were trading in the green zone. Nifty Auto and PSU Bank indices rose over 1% each.

Global Cues

Asian markets traded lower, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors remained cautious ahead of Nvidia's earnings announcement later in the day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 1.18%, while the broader Topix index fell 1.25%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.51%, while Australia's ASX 200 dropped 1.69%.

Overnight, Wall Street ended sharply lower, with all three major indices declining at least 1%.

The Nasdaq led the losses, falling 2.49%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.41% and the S&P 500 slipped 1.92%.

Institutional Activity

FIIs net bought shares worth Rs 4,603.99 crore, while DIIs net sold shares worth Rs 3,415.68 crore on November 16.

Oil Prices Today

Brent crude fell below $92 per barrel on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session as expectations of higher global supply outweighed persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) projected a supply surplus of around 2 million barrels per day in the current quarter, while Goldman Sachs warned of a potential supply glut next year.

Meanwhile, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz surged 78% in the third quarter to 9.1 million barrels per day, compared with the previous quarter.

Saudi Arabia's oil production also increased significantly in October, while the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates lowered their official selling prices to remain competitive and defend market share.

On the geopolitical front, US Vice President JD Vance said Washington would not allow the conflict with Iran to turn into a prolonged military commitment, ruling out the possibility of US involvement lasting even two years.

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