Is Mumbai starring at 20% water cuts amid rising crisis? The levels in the seven reservoirs supplying water to the city have declined to 79 per cent.

The civic body estimates that nearly 250 million litres (MLD) of water are lost through evaporation every day. Despite the restrictions currently in force, the available reserves are expected to last only until May 2027. Mumbai's daily water requirement stands at approximately 4,100 MLD.

The existing 10 per cent water cut has been in effect since May 15, 2026. The BMC is evaluating the possible impact of El Niño on rainfall patterns and reservoir storage before deciding on further restrictions, reported Mumbai Mirror.

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A comprehensive assessment of El Niño's impact on reservoir levels would be completed before further measures are considered in consultation with the Environment Department and the state government, a senior officials from the BMC's Water Department told Mirror.

The BMC has taken water conservation measures under which it has halted the water supply to construction sites. Restriction on swimming pool usage is also on the table however, no final decision has been taken on the proposed pool restrictions.

Welcoming the suspension of water supply to construction projects, Sukhraj Nahar, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry-Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (MCHI-CREDAI), urged developers to adopt modern water-saving technologies and minimise consumption.

He emphasised that conserving water was essential for sustaining construction activity, adding that developers must use available technology to reduce consumption during the shortage.

The proposal to increase water cuts will be discussed with the state government before a final decision is announced.

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BMC House Leader Ganesh Khankar has also called for greater scrutiny of the situation, urging civic officials to present their assessment of reservoir stocks and El Niño's potential impact before the Standing Committee.

Khankar appealed to construction workers and developers to use water judiciously, stressing the need for collective conservation efforts to help Mumbai navigate the anticipated water shortage.

The state government has already formed a study group to prepare a comprehensive water management plan for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) up to 2051, taking into account rising demand and the potential shortfall in supply.

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