Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is heading towards another major box-office milestone. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash-starrer is close to crossing Rs 300 crore gross in South India and is expected to achieve the feat on Day 12.

If it does, it will become the second Bollywood film after Dhurandhar 2 to reach this mark across the five southern states.

How Close Is Ramayana To Rs 300 Crore Mark?

Ramayana has collected Rs 297.30 crore gross from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in its first 11 days. It needs just Rs 2.70 crore more to cross the Rs 300 crore mark, according to Sacnilk.

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The film collected Rs 30.75 crore from these markets on Day 11 alone, bringing it closer to the milestone. Unlike Dhurandhar 2, which took longer to achieve the feat, Ramayana is reaching the mark at a much faster pace.

Karnataka Leads Southern Collections

Karnataka has emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's collections in South India. The state has brought in Rs 134.60 crore, accounting for more than 45% of its total earnings from the region.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together have contributed Rs 71.90 crore. Kerala has added Rs 45.80 crore, while Tamil Nadu has collected Rs 45 crore. Together, the five southern markets have contributed nearly one-third of the film's domestic gross, which stood at Rs 909 crore at the time of the report.

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Ramayana's Pan-India Appeal

One of the reasons behind the film's performance across South India is the popularity of the Ramayana story. The epic is familiar to audiences across different languages and generations. It has also been adapted several times in regional cinema and television.

The story has a long history in Indian films. Dadasaheb Phalke's Lanka Dahan, released in 1917, was one of the major successes of the silent-film era. The Telugu film Lava Kusa (1963) enjoyed a remarkable 75-week theatrical run. Later, Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan became hugely popular across the country.

Nitesh Tiwari's latest adaptation brings the familiar story to the big screen on a grand scale. Its box-office performance in different language markets shows that the film has found an audience beyond Hindi-speaking regions.

The film's performance is also being compared with Adipurush, which opened strongly in 2023 but saw its collections fall after facing criticism over its presentation and dialogues.

Ramayana Continues Winning Run

Ramayana, meanwhile, has continued to attract audiences even after its opening days. Its second weekend reportedly collected more than its first weekend in India.

With strong collections across all five southern states, Ramayana is setting new box-office benchmarks for Bollywood films in the region. Crossing the Rs 300 crore mark would further add to its impressive run and underline its pan-India success.

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