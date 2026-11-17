Motilal Oswal cuts Kaynes' FY27/FY28 earnings estimates by 28%/22%, factoring in the muted quarterly performance and lower earnings estimates across the core EMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing, PCB and smart-metering businesses. Going forward, Kaynes' planned exit from Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider operations and continued focus on reducing smart-metering receivables are expected to improve working capital management and cash conversion, supporting the company's target of turning cash-positive by the end of FY27.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Following Kaynes Technology India Ltd.'s muted operating performance in Q2 FY27, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating and has set a target price of Rs 3,820, premised on 30 times Dec'27 earnings per share).

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The EMS company's earnings was impacted by the scale-down of its smart-metering business. However, the order book remained robust at Rs 10,600 crore as of Sep'26, up 30% YoY.

The brokerage expects Q3 to be muted, with Q4 likely to deliver a healthy performance, led by the ramp-up of OSAT and PCB operations, coupled with healthy growth in the core EMS business

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Going forward, key monitorables include growth in the core EMS business, ramp-up of OSAT and PCB operations and improvement in operating cash flow.

Motilal Oswal estimates a revenue/EBITDA/adjusted PAT compound annual growth rate of 34%/34%/19% over FY26- FY28.

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