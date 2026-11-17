Cummins India's revenue increased 4% YoY to Rs 3,300 crore. Domestic and export sales increased 5%/2% YoY to Rs 2,700 crore/Rs 560 crore, inline with Motilal Oswal's estimates. Gross margin contracted 440 basis points YoY at 32.1% vs estimate of 33.5%. Decline in gross margin, as well as increase in employee cost/other expenses as % of sales by 80bp/140bp YoY, led to EBITDA margin contracting to 15.3%, while absolute EBITDA declined 27% YoY to Rs 500 crore. Adj PAT declined 27% YoY to Rs 470 crore.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Cummins India Ltd.'s Q2 FY27 revenue was in-line with Motilal Oswal's estimates, while lower-than expected margin led to miss on profitability. Accordingly the brokerage has reiterated its Buy rating on the capital goods company with a revised target price of Rs 5,600 based on 45 times price/earnings for Dec'28 estimates from Rs 6,200 earlier.

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Overall demand thesis remains intact and Motilal Oswal expect that in a few quarters, full impact of price hikes, completion of older orders, as well as operational efficiencies will start playing out.

Cummins Q2 Results Highlights

Revenue increased 4% YoY to Rs 3,300 crore. Domestic/export sales increased 5%/2% YoY to Rs 2,700 crore/Rs 560 crore (inline with estimates).

Gross margin contracted 440 basis points YoY at 32.1% vs estimate of 33.5%. Decline in gross margin, as well as increase in employee cost/other expenses as % of sales by 80bp/140bp YoY, led to EBITDA margin contracting to 15.3%, while absolute EBITDA declined 27% YoY to Rs 500 crore.

Adj PAT declined 27% YoY to Rs 470 crore.

For H1 FY27, revenue increased 11% YoY, while EBITDA/PAT declined 15%/15% YoY, and EBITDA margin contracted 500bp YoY to 16.7%.

For H1 FY27, operating cash flow increased 37% YoY to Rs 1,020 crore, driven by improved working capital management, including better control over trade receivables and payables, while free cash flow increased 48% YoY to Rs 930 crore.

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Key risks and concerns

Key risks to the brokerage's recommendation would come from lower-than-expected demand in key segments, higher commodity prices, increased competitive intensity, and lower than-expected recovery in exports.

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