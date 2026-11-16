Tukaram Mundhe’s Crackdown Reaches Mahabaleshwar: FDA Suspends Licences Of Three Hotels, Issues Notices To Five

Tukaram Mundhe-led Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) crackdown has now reached Mahabaleshwar, a famous tourist destination in Maharashtra, increasing worry among hoteliers and tourists.

The administration has suspended the food sales licenses of three well-known hotels after finding serious deficiencies in cleanliness.

Notices have been issued to five other hotels, instructing them to rectify the deficiencies. This sudden action has also put tourists who had already made bookings in trouble.

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Surprise checks at hotels

Following the directives of Mundhe, food safety inspections have been intensified across the state. In this regard, an FDA team led by Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Shinde conducted surprise inspections of hotels in Mahabaleshwar during Diwali.

The team inspected the kitchens and restaurants of various hotels. During this inspection, serious hygiene deficiencies were found in three hotels, while five others were also found to be violating hygiene regulations.

The three hotels against which action has been taken include Hotel Evershine, Hotel Ramsukh, and Hotel Brightland in Nakinda. The food sales licenses of these three hotels have been suspended for a few days. As a result, the sale of food items in the restaurants of the respective hotels has been discontinued.

Tourists Left Upset

During the holidays and year-end season, Mahabaleshwar hotels are booked months in advance. This time too, most hotels were fully booked before the tourist season began.

The sudden suspension of the licenses of three hotels has created difficulties for tourists. Given the raids, some tourists may face inconvenience and could be forced to search for other hotels at the last minute.

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Last week, FDA suspended the licenses of popular and established Pune eateries Vaishali and Rupali.

Vaishali is a family restuarant that has kept its doors open since 1954, becoming a culinary institution within Pune that specialises in serving South Indian and vegetarian food, known for dishes like Mysore Masala Dosa and Wada Sambar. Roopali is a similar eatery which started in 1951, which also serves South Indian food, specialising in veg thalis.

"As serious contraventions of the Food Safety and Standards Act were found, the food business licences of both establishments have been suspendedwith immediate effect (Forthwith Suspension) by order of the Designated Officer and Assistant Commissioner (Food)," the press note said.

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